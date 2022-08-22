Silver X Mining Corp.: Silver X To Settle Royalty Debt

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSX-V:AGX) (OTCQB:AGXPF) (FRANKFURT:WPZ) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the board of directors of Silver X has approved the settlement of CAD$540,377 (US$494,706) of debt (the "Debt Settlement") through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Shares").

Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, Silver X would issue 1,801,256 Shares at a deemed price of $0.30 per Share to Maverix Metals Inc. ("Maverix"), in payment of accrued royalties to June 30, 2022, and correspondent interest. The issuance of the Shares to Maverix is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

All Shares issued will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

About Silver X

Silver X is a Canadian silver mining company with assets in Peru. The Company's flagship asset is the Tangana silver, gold, lead, zinc and copper project (the "Project") located in Huancavelica, Peru, 10 km north-northwest of the Nueva Recuperada polymetallic concentrate plant. Founders and management have a successful track record of increasing shareholder value. For more information visit our website at www.silverxmining.com.

