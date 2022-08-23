Realty ONE Group Life Style announced its official opening in Singapore, marking Realty ONE Group's first international expansion outside North America. The real estate brand is currently looking for new agents interested in joining its team.

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2022) - Bringing the community-oriented real estate vision of Realty ONE Group to Southeast Asia, real estate experts Robb and Sock Hoon Spearman announced the opening of the brand's Singapore branch: Realty ONE Group Life Style.

More details can be found at https://rogls.sg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/134549_5aad3a9d74a6f8f2_001full.jpg

The announcement offers real estate agents a chance to join a real estate brand built on a unique forward-looking philosophy of empowering agents, fostering strong local communities, and developing a fun, motivating work environment for all members.

New agents that join the Singapore branch will benefit from extensive professional coaching - one of the six core values of Realty ONE Group. Part of the brand's Learning Management System, the coaching service provides agents with industry-leading courses and training materials.

"We value people and help develop them through our proprietary education system," explained Robb. "We invest in people because it's the right thing to do. From our employees to our real estate professionals, we see your success as our own."

Additionally, an innovative 100% commission model allows the company to create a motivating climate where real estate agents can reach their full professional and financial potential.

"We value real estate professionals, empowering them to achieve greater success, faster," said Robb. "Because you're first in our eyes, your success matters most. You did the work, you should keep your commission."

"Singapore is my homeland and we want Singapore's property agencies and agents to achieve greater success, faster with the Realty ONE Group's model," added Sock Hoon.

Realty ONE Group Life Style has announced that all new real estate agents joining the Singapore branch will have access to the latest tools allowing them to optimize all real estate processes.

In a bid to transform the modern real estate industry into a more community-oriented environment, Realty ONE Group focuses on helping local communities and creating a thriving "COOLture" focused on "unity and having fun".

Robb said: "We bought into the Realty ONE Group's concept and COOLture on day one and we know that others will too when they see the passion we have to help everyone win."

Singapore-based estate agents interested in partnering with Realty ONE Group Life Style can find more information at https://realtyonegroup.sg/join

Contact Info:

Name: Robb Spearman

Email: one@rogls.com

Organization: Realty ONE Group Life Style

Address: 101 Thomson Road #06-01/06 United Square, Singapore, Singapore 307591, Singapore

Phone: +65-3163-6318

Website: https://rogls.sg/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134549