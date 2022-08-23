Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2022
London, August 23
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
23 August 2022
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2022
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31July 2022 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.worldwidewh.com.
