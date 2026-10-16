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WH

WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
Frankfurt
16.10.26 | 08:04
4,460 Euro
+2,76 % +0,120
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3804,64008:23
PR Newswire
16.10.2026 08:06 Uhr
49 Leser
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Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

16 October 2026

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, which was announced on Thursday, 1 October 2026, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the half year ended 30 September 2026.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the half year ended 30 September 2026, expected to be on or after Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP 0203 008 4913

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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