Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2022) - From August 6 to August 21, the most prestigious Sino-US Chinese Musicians Association in North America held the 5th American Heritage Cup International Music Festival & International Competition for two weeks. Ye Jin, a famous Chinese pipa virtuoso, presented the famous Chinese solo "Ambush From All Sides" to the music festival, and led the musicians of Sino-US Chinese Musicians Association to perform the famous section of Shaoxing Opera in this international art festival. Hundreds of culturally-oriented people threaded their way into the Bonita Center for the Arts in San Gabriel Valley's San Dimas on the weekend to enjoy an evening of traditional Chinese music.





Pipa Virtuoso Ye Jin and Sino-US Chinese Musicians Association (SUCMA) Musicians

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/134554_971b1448e4933b11_001full.jpg

Ye Jin is currently the vice president of Sino-US Chinese Musicians Association, and the leading musician in this art festival, leading the orchestra to play more than ten famous Shaoxing Opera classic pieces for audiences. Shaoxing Opera, one of the major operas in China, originated in Shengzhou, Zhejiang Province and flourished in Shanghai, which is currently the second opera in China.





Pipa Virtoso Ye Jin plays Chinese classical music "Ambush from Ten Sides" at Bonita Center for the Arts.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/134554_971b1448e4933b11_002full.jpg

Attendees were also welcomed by Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles Zhang Ping, who commended festival organizers and participants for their fine work preserving traditional Chinese culture and creating opportunities to build unique cross-cultural bridges.





Pipa Virtuoso Ye Jin performs the Famous Pieces of Shaoxing Opera with the Orchestra

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/134554_971b1448e4933b11_003full.jpg

The SINO-US Chinese Musicians Association (SUCMA) was registered in 2016 in the United States. Members of the Association are composed of famous musicians, performers, conductors, composers and other artists from the United States and China. It is the largest, most authoritative and professional association of Chinese musicians in the United States and North America.

SUCMA has received strong support from the local governments of China and the United States and the Chinese Embassy in the United States. Since its establishment, the Association has held nearly a hundred grand concerts. Every concert was reported by the mainstream media at home and abroad.

SUCMA aims to promote the US-China relations, enhance Sino-US friendship and cultivate international talents in music through music and cultural exchanges. It publicizes Chinese traditional music culture to the world and creates artistic value.

Ye Jin, who has been engaged in professional performance of Chinese traditional musical instrument pipa for more than 20 years, is active on various world stages. In many grand performances held by the famous SINO-US Chinese Musicians Association, she played an important and irreplaceable leading role as a solo pipa performer. She has received many congratulations to show her great contribution to Sino-US cultural exchanges from Los Angeles Councillors including the followings:

Kathryn Barger, Supervisor of the 5th District, Los Angeles County

Tony Wu, Former Mayor and Current Council Member of the City of West Covina

Stephen Lam, Former Mayor and Council Member of the City of Monterey Park

Jamie Lee, Former President of the Arcadia Chinese Association

Chin Ho Liao, Current Mayor and Council Member of the City of San Gabriel

Steven Huang, Former Mayor and Current Council Member of the City of San Marino

Wei Sun, President of the US-China Economic, Trade, Culture, and Art Federation

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis summed it up in a letter, "The residents of Los Angeles County commend Ye Jin and the association's dedication to promote Chinese culture with an emphasis on unity, diversity and inclusion."

"During a time when Anti-AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) hate crimes are on the rise, these values are more important in our community than ever before. Ye Jin and the association's commitment to celebrating arts and culture will have a lasting impact on the San Gabriel Valley for generations to come," she continued.

Contact: George Li

Email: meranousa@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134554