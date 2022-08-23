

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) is up over 34% at $14.99 Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is up over 28% at $2.25 AC Immune SA (ACIU) is up over 19% at $3.80 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) is up over 15% at $3.49 Quantum Computing, Inc. (QUBT) is up over 14% at $3.49 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT) is up over 14% at $2.65 Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is up over 13% at $6.95 AMC Preferred Units (APE) is up over 11% at $6.66 China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) is up over 9% at $4.40 Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is up over 9% at $3.99 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is up over 8% at $551.50 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is up over 8% at $8.37 Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is up over 6% at $3.87



In the Red



Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) is down over 25% at $2.73 GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is down over 14% at $35.28 FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE) is down over 14% at $7.43 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) is down over 13% at $111.19 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is down over 10% at $86.75 DLocal Limited (DLO) is down over 8% at $27.01







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de