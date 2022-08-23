Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.08.2022
WKN: A1W7RL ISIN: US00771V1089 Ticker-Symbol: 0P0 
Tradegate
23.08.22
11:16 Uhr
15,100 Euro
+3,800
+33,63 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
15,10015,20015:02
15,10015,20014:58
1847 HOLDINGS
1847 HOLDINGS LLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
1847 HOLDINGS LLC3,0400,00 %
AC IMMUNE SA3,256+0,37 %
AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC15,100+33,63 %
ASSERTIO HOLDINGS INC3,6400,00 %
MARIN SOFTWARE INC2,286+30,57 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.