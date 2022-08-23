Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Appoints Todd Eddy as Chief Revenue Officer

Veteran Technology Sales Executive Joins Galaxy to Further Sales and Marketing Success

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions and school communication platforms, today announced the appointment of veteran technology sales executive Todd Eddy as new Chief Revenue Officer.

Todd Eddy brings over two decades of success in leading companies to substantial revenue growth. He is a professional senior sales leader with proven results in selling and managing national value-added integration teams and global manufacturing teams in PRO AV/UC/IT products, IT Software and Digital Curriculum. Eddy's main markets include SLED (Primary focus on K-12 & Higher Education) Medical, Corporate, Physical Security, Life Safety and CE/CI markets. Previously Eddy was Director of Channel Sales at INVZBL LLC building channels for both manufactured hardware distribution and services and support. As Chief Sales Officer at Mercury Notifications LLC he was responsible for designing a sales plan and go to market strategy for a new line of Life Safety and Mass Notification manufactured solutions. During his tenure at STEM Fuse, Eddy managed outside and inside sales teams and developed marketing strategies to acquire new customers in the K-12 vertical as well as grow brand awareness in the challenging IT/Software development market.

"Todd is known for driving significant sales growth and customer success in the Pro AV, IT technology, and security markets, making him an ideal fit to help lead Galaxy into the next phase of expansion," said Gary LeCroy, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy. "In the newly established role of Chief Revenue Officer, Todd will use his talents to help establish keen business practices and institute programs that leverage his global experience to position Galaxy as the predominate leader in Pro AV, IT technology hardware, software and security systems. In addition to leading the company's sales and marketing efforts, he will also help to build and manage the channel and distribution strategies. We're thrilled to have him join our team and look forward to working with Todd to grow our customer base."

Eddy added, "Galaxy's suite of products continues to see growing demand from the K-12 education market that is seeking innovative technology solutions. I am excited to help the sales team continue to develop relationships with our existing core customer base and adding new regions and high growth opportunities in other sectors. I look forward to working closely with Gary, the senior leadership team, and all of our Galaxy team members to generate sales growth and long-term value for our shareholders."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

