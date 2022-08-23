The Swiss Federal Council has amended the National Roads Ordinance to allow the country to generate renewable energy on free surfaces along major thoroughfares, such as noise barriers and rest areas.From pv magazine France At a meeting on Aug. 17, the Swiss Federal Council amended the National Roads Ordinance. It now allows the country to generate renewable energy on free spaces along major national highways. The revised text will go into force on Oct. 1. This announcement follows clarifications that were made in 2020 in response to a parliamentary inquiry tabled by National Council Member Bruno ...

