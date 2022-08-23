The listing will help new customers find Glassbox on the AWS Marketplace and builds on the collaboration between Glassbox and AWS

Glassbox (TASE:GLBX), a leading provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, announced that it is now live on the AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog customers can use to find, buy, deploy and manage third-party software solutions. The inclusion of Glassbox on the AWS Marketplace allows prospective customers using the AWS platform to easily purchase its services, deepening the relationship between Glassbox and AWS.

"Glassbox joining the AWS Marketplace is going to have a lot of positive effects on our business," said Gaby Koren, Glassbox Chief Revenue Officer. "Being listed on AWS Marketplace provides another level of validation and positions Glassbox as a true partner that's trusted by AWS. It raises our visibility with potential customers and streamlines the onboarding of new customers that are already on the AWS platform."

Any company or organization can now purchase Glassbox and utilize its leading digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, with just a few clicks of their mouse, streamlining the entire process.

"Customers want easy-to-shop solutions, like Glassbox, to help them provide better digital experiences for their customers," continued Koren. "We are thrilled to collaborate with AWS to help our customers create frictionless digital journeys. Our digital experience analytics platform works in real time across mobile apps and websites to accelerate loyalty and growth."

To learn more about Glassbox visit us at: www.glassbox.com.

About Glassbox:

Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our digital experience analytics platform works real-time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty and growth. Through AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements from a single collaborative system. From IT (Information Technology) and product management to marketing and compliance, teams can understand user struggles, visualize the customer journey, and optimize every step. Hundreds of enterprises across multiple industries have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure, and private cloud-based deployments.

