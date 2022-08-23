Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Absolut gegen den Strom: Aktuell große Gewinner und die potenziell sehr große Gewinnchance…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 ISIN: GB0006650450 Ticker-Symbol: OX3 
Frankfurt
23.08.22
08:01 Uhr
22,600 Euro
-1,000
-4,24 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.08.2022 | 15:15
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 23

23 August 2022

Oxford Instruments plc

Director/PDMR shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Further to the stock exchange announcement released on 15 July 2022 under RNS Number 6937S, on 23 August 2022, additional dividend shares relating to the award of nil-cost options made under the Oxford Instruments plc Performance Share Plan on 15 July 2019, vested consequent to the payment of the final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2022. The additional dividend shares which vested are as set out in the table below.

Executive DirectorDividend equivalents
Ian Barkshire331
Gavin Hill259

The following information is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameIan Barkshire
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer and PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameOxford Instruments plc
b)LEI213800J364EZD6UCE231
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc

GB0006650450
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of additional dividend shares relating to the award of nil-cost options made under the Oxford Instruments plc Performance Share Plan on 15 July 2019, consequent to the final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2022, payable on 23 August 2022.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
N/A - Nil cost option331
d)Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
331
N/A - Nil-cost option
N/A - Nil-cost option
e)Date of the transaction23 August 2022
f)Place of the transactionN/A

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameGavin Hill
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer and PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameOxford Instruments plc
b)LEI213800J364EZD6UCE231
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc

GB0006650450
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of additional dividend shares relating to the award of nil-cost options made under the Oxford Instruments plc Performance Share Plan on 15 July 2019, consequent to the final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2022, payable on 23 August 2022.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
N/A - Nil cost option259
d)Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
259
N/A - Nil-cost option
N/A - Nil-cost option
e)Date of the transaction23 August 2022
f)Place of the transactionN/A

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1865 393448

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.