23 August 2022

Oxford Instruments plc

Director/PDMR shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Further to the stock exchange announcement released on 15 July 2022 under RNS Number 6937S, on 23 August 2022, additional dividend shares relating to the award of nil-cost options made under the Oxford Instruments plc Performance Share Plan on 15 July 2019, vested consequent to the payment of the final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2022. The additional dividend shares which vested are as set out in the table below.

Executive Director Dividend equivalents Ian Barkshire 331 Gavin Hill 259

The following information is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ian Barkshire 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer and PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Oxford Instruments plc b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc



GB0006650450 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of additional dividend shares relating to the award of nil-cost options made under the Oxford Instruments plc Performance Share Plan on 15 July 2019, consequent to the final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2022, payable on 23 August 2022. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A - Nil cost option 331 d) Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

331

N/A - Nil-cost option

N/A - Nil-cost option e) Date of the transaction 23 August 2022 f) Place of the transaction N/A

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gavin Hill 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer and PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Oxford Instruments plc b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc



GB0006650450 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of additional dividend shares relating to the award of nil-cost options made under the Oxford Instruments plc Performance Share Plan on 15 July 2019, consequent to the final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2022, payable on 23 August 2022. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A - Nil cost option 259 d) Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

259

N/A - Nil-cost option

N/A - Nil-cost option e) Date of the transaction 23 August 2022 f) Place of the transaction N/A

