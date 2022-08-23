OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, August 23
23 August 2022
Oxford Instruments plc
Director/PDMR shareholding
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Further to the stock exchange announcement released on 15 July 2022 under RNS Number 6937S, on 23 August 2022, additional dividend shares relating to the award of nil-cost options made under the Oxford Instruments plc Performance Share Plan on 15 July 2019, vested consequent to the payment of the final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2022. The additional dividend shares which vested are as set out in the table below.
|Executive Director
|Dividend equivalents
|Ian Barkshire
|331
|Gavin Hill
|259
The following information is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ian Barkshire
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer and PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Oxford Instruments plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800J364EZD6UCE231
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc
GB0006650450
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of additional dividend shares relating to the award of nil-cost options made under the Oxford Instruments plc Performance Share Plan on 15 July 2019, consequent to the final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2022, payable on 23 August 2022.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
331
N/A - Nil-cost option
N/A - Nil-cost option
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|23 August 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|N/A
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Gavin Hill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer and PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Oxford Instruments plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800J364EZD6UCE231
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc
GB0006650450
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of additional dividend shares relating to the award of nil-cost options made under the Oxford Instruments plc Performance Share Plan on 15 July 2019, consequent to the final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2022, payable on 23 August 2022.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
259
N/A - Nil-cost option
N/A - Nil-cost option
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|23 August 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|N/A
Enquiries:
Sarah Harvey
Company Secretary
+44 (0) 1865 393448