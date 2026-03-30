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WKN: A0HM5W | ISIN: BMG5361W1047 | Ticker-Symbol: LNH
Tradegate
30.03.26 | 15:02
6,730 Euro
+0,30 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6706,74015:23
6,6706,74015:23
PR Newswire
30.03.2026 15:12 Uhr
65 Leser
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Lancashire Holdings Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Lancashire Holdings Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 30

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company") or ("LHL")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30 March 2026

Hamilton, Bermuda

The Company announces that on 26 March 2026, Nathalie Rachou, Non-Executive Director, purchased 8,635 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £5.78 per share.

Following this transaction, Nathalie Rachou has an interest in the Company of 8,635 common shares, representing 0.0035% of the Total Voting Rights in the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Nathalie Rachou

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Lancashire Holdings Limited

b)

LEI

5493002UNUYXLHOWF752

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of common shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5.78

8,635

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

8,635

£49,910.30

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-03-26

f)

Place of the transaction

(XLON) London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head

Company Secretary

30 March 2026

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
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