Gurugram, India and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2022) - Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) ("Company"), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel agencies, today announced that it will report its first quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022 before market opens in New York on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The Company will post the release in the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.yatra.com.

The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by Company's senior management team on August 30, 2022 at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (or 6:00 PM India Standard Time) to discuss the results.

Dial-in details for the live conference call:

US/International dial-in number: +1-646-664-1960

Confirmation Code: 962215 (Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and provide the operator with the Confirmation Code)

Webcast Details:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3921606/83DA71857157D0E565BD7ABD65427B45

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited whose corporate office is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading corporate travel services provider with over 700 corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website https://www.yatra.com/. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 94,000 hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,400 cities across India as well as more than 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels. The company also launched a freight forwarding business in late 2020 called Yatra Freight to further expand its corporate service offerings.

For further information, please contact:

Manish Hemrajani

Yatra Online, Inc.

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

ir@yatra.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134572