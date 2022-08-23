

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) announced Tuesday it is introducing new flavors this fall and expanding its shareables menu to offer even more variety, all at a compelling value.



For a limited period, customers can try a bold twist on a classic dish with its bone-in, zesty Kick'n Ranch Fried Chicken. In addition, Cracker Barrel is offering new Barrel Bites, its homestyle shareables, including Country Fried Pickles and White Cheddar Cheese Bites.



Complementing these savory additions are sweet beverage options like an all-new Peach Mimosa and seasonal Peanut Butter Cup Mocha, plus dessert and more.



The new lineup broadly includes limited-time additions like Kick'n Ranch Fried Chicken, Broccoli Cheese Casserole, and year-round shareables like Country Fried Pickles, White Cheddar Cheese Bites.







