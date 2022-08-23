The "Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market 2021-2031 by Component, Product Type, Application, Battery Type, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe electric vehicle battery management system (EVBMS) market was valued at $1,846.0 million in 2021 and will grow by 15.3% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising sales for electric vehicles (EVs), increasing demand for sustainable and clean energy vehicles, supportive government initiatives, and the depleting fossil fuel and rising environmental awareness amongst people.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe electric vehicle battery management system (EVBMS) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product Type, Application, Battery Type, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, and Country.
Based on Component, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Hardware
- Fuel Gauge/Current Measurement Devices
- Temperature Sensor
- Integrated Circuits
- Cutoff FETs and FET Driver
- Microcontroller
- Other Hardware
- Software Services
Based on Product Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Distributed BMS
- Centralized BMS
- Modular BMS
By Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Voltage Monitoring
- Thermal Management
- Current Management
- Charging and Discharging Control
- Other Applications
By Battery Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Lithium Ion
- Redox Flow
- Lead Acid
- Other Battery Types
By Propulsion Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEVs)
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEVs)
By Vehicle Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Other Vehicles
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
Selected Key Players:
- Analog Devices Inc.
- BYD
- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL)
- Hyundai Mobis
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Keihin Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- SAIC Motor Corporation Limited
- Silicon Laboratories
- TE Connectivity
- Tesla Motors
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- Visteon Corporation
- Vitesco Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Component
4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product Type
5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application
6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Battery Type
7 Segmentation of Europe Market by Propulsion Type
8 Segmentation of Europe Market by Vehicle Type
9 European Market 2021-2031 by Country
10 Competitive Landscape
