The "Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market 2021-2031 by Component, Product Type, Application, Battery Type, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe electric vehicle battery management system (EVBMS) market was valued at $1,846.0 million in 2021 and will grow by 15.3% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising sales for electric vehicles (EVs), increasing demand for sustainable and clean energy vehicles, supportive government initiatives, and the depleting fossil fuel and rising environmental awareness amongst people.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe electric vehicle battery management system (EVBMS) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product Type, Application, Battery Type, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, and Country.

Based on Component, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Hardware

Fuel Gauge/Current Measurement Devices

Temperature Sensor

Integrated Circuits

Cutoff FETs and FET Driver

Microcontroller

Other Hardware

Software Services

Based on Product Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Distributed BMS

Centralized BMS

Modular BMS

By Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Voltage Monitoring

Thermal Management

Current Management

Charging and Discharging Control

Other Applications

By Battery Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Lithium Ion

Redox Flow

Lead Acid

Other Battery Types

By Propulsion Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEVs)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEVs)

By Vehicle Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Other Vehicles

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

Selected Key Players:

Analog Devices Inc.

BYD

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL)

Hyundai Mobis

Infineon Technologies AG

Keihin Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Corporation

SAIC Motor Corporation Limited

Silicon Laboratories

TE Connectivity

Tesla Motors

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Visteon Corporation

Vitesco Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Component

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product Type

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Battery Type

7 Segmentation of Europe Market by Propulsion Type

8 Segmentation of Europe Market by Vehicle Type

9 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

10 Competitive Landscape

