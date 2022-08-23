700+ journalists from 63 countries registered to date; Exhibitors include Acer, Lenovo, Nokia, Roku, Jabra, Rakuten, many more

Berlin, Germany and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2022) - 50 startups and innovators are set to introduce next generation tech for work, home and play to journalists from around the world next week at ShowStoppers®, https://www.showstoppers.com, the official press event of IFA, https://www.ifa-berlin.com, the global tech trade show that takes place September 2nd-6th in Berlin, Germany.

The companies plan to introduce and demonstrate solar generators, semi-solid state home energy storage, smart thermostats and radiator valves, mini ovens, zero-waste backpacks, tools that use AI and machine learning for energy-efficient and sustainable smart homes, smart helmets for motorcycle safety, Bluetooth speakers, smart locks, robotic pool cleaners, home theaters in a box, whole-home wireless ecosystems, virtual-reality devices, global translators, wireless earbuds, hardware and software systems to make cosmetics at home, indoor farm systems, tech for male sexual health, smart toothbrushes, air purifiers to combat allergies, notebooks, Chromebooks, gaming computers, tablets, laptops, monitors, glasses, the first biometric collar for dogs to monitor heart, respiration, activity and location - and more surprises.

ShowStoppers @ IFA is scheduled for Thursday, September 1st, in the South Hall at Messe Berlin - previewing the latest innovations one day before the IFA show floor opens for business.

This year's press event takes place in person at the show - for the first time since the start of the Covid pandemic.

More than 700 journalists from 63 countries are registered so far to attend the press event.

Analysts from Omdia, https://www.omdia.com, the global research leader, will judge the Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers, recognizing companies and products for vision and creativity.

The startups, industry leaders and tech innovators so far include: Acer, Acronis, Aiper Intelligent, Airthings, Anker, Apption Labs/Meater, Assa Abloy/Yale, AVM, Carbon8, Xperi/DTS/Tivo, EcoFlow, GN Audio/Jabra, Jackery, JLab, Labworks/Catalyst, Lenovo, Meaco, MYHIXEL, Netatmo, ONANOFF, Pocketalk, Rakuten Kobo, Respiray, Riff Soundworks/Fender Audio, Riley Scooters, Roku, Schneider Electric, Nokia/Streamview, STRONG, Swiss Rig, Targus, Tedee, Twelve South, Withings, XGIMI, Yubico, ZAGG and Zendure.

Business France organized a delegation of companies that includes BeautyByMe, Daan Technologies, INVOXIA, Prêt à Pousser, Tali Connected, UpFiner and Y-Brush.

About ShowStoppers

ShowStoppers press events organize product launches, sneak previews and hands-on demonstrations for journalists, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives -- from AI to 5G to cloud, VR to robotics, apps and hardware that drive mobile and desktop innovation; wearables, IoT, appliances, entertainment, and more.

Now in its 26th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC, NAB, CE Week, CEATEC and other tradeshows.

