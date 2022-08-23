KBRA Europe (KBRA) releases new research on the Ukrainian refugee crisis and the fiscal impact for host nations. In the past few months, the number of refugees has climbed to around 10 million, although about 4 million Ukrainians have returned home, reflecting the more localised conflict in the Donbas region. Should the Ukrainian refugee crisis return to the heavy humanitarian influx seen in the immediate aftermath of the Russian invasion on 24 February, KBRA would expect that scenario to exert more acute fiscal, economic, and political pressure on host countries.

Key Takeaways

An estimated 3.7 million refugees are likely to settle more permanently in host countries.

Total spending on refugees in the largest frontline state, Poland, amounted to about 1% of that country's GDP through June.

There is no apparent additional international aid commitments, currently at $36 billion.

