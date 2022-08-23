Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.08.2022
WKN: A0NJKM ISIN: US30049A1079 Ticker-Symbol: EP7 
Frankfurt
23.08.22
08:06 Uhr
7,200 Euro
+0,500
+7,46 %
ACCESSWIRE
23.08.2022 | 22:32
Evolution Petroleum Corporation: Evolution Petroleum Announces Fiscal Year-End 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American:EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its financial and operational results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 (its fourth fiscal quarter of 2022), after the market closes on Tuesday September 13, 2022. An investor conference call to review the results will be held on Wednesday September 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern (1:00 p.m. Central). The call will be hosted by Kelly Loyd, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Stash, Chief Financial Officer. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern (1:00 p.m. Central)

Call: Provide access code of 155958 after dialing:

888-506-0062 (Toll free United States & Canada)

973-528-0011 (International)

To listen live via webcast, click the link https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2188/46419 or go to the Company's website at www.evolutionpetroleum.com. An audio replay will be available on Evolution's website following the call. An audio replay will also be available two hours after the end of the conference call through December 13, 2022 and will be accessible by dialing 877-481-4010 (Toll free United States & Canada); 919-882-2331 (International) with the replay pin number of 46419.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and natural gas company focused on maximizing total returns to its shareholders through the ownership of and investment in oil and natural gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to maximize shareholder total return from a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas assets built through acquisitions and through selective development, production enhancement, and other exploitation efforts on its oil and natural gas properties. Assets include non-operated interests in the Barnett Shale in North Texas, the Jonah Field in Wyoming, the Williston Basin in North Dakota, a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi Field, and a secondary recovery project in Wyoming's Hamilton Dome Field. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at http://www.evolutionpetroleum.com.

Company Contacts

Kelly Loyd, Interim President & CEO
Ryan Stash, SVP & CFO
(713) 935-0122
KLoyd@jvladvisors.com
RStash@evolutionpetroleum.com

SOURCE: Evolution Petroleum Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713234/Evolution-Petroleum-Announces-Fiscal-Year-End-2022-Earnings-Release-Conference-Call

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
