Modeling 5 to 10 GWh electrified containerships, researchers find that 40% of routes today could be electrified in an economically viable manner, before considering environmental costs.From pv magazine USA Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have released a study which examines "the technical outlook, economic feasibility, and environmental impact of battery-electric containerships." Breaking from previous studies, the researchers have classified the volume of space housing the batteries as an opportunity cost, rather than a fixed ...

