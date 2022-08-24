Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Vehicles Appoints Jay Raber as National Sales Manager

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles, today announced the appointment of Jay Raber as National Sales Manager.

Mr. Raber has over 40 years of experience in sales and business development for both electric and gas vehicles, most recently as regional sales manager of Green Power Motor Company, a provider of purpose-built, battery electric vehicles for all sectors of the passenger transportation industry. Mr. Raber has also served as regional sales manager for Prevost, the leading North American manufacturer of premium passenger coaches and conversion coaches; as regional sales manager for Complete Coach Works, the largest bus remanufacturing and rehabilitation company in the United States; and as senior director of Coach USA, one of the largest transportation companies in the U.S, operating more than 2,400 motorcoaches across the country.

Phillip Oldridge, Chief Executive Officer of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "We're pleased to be welcoming Jay to the Envirotech Vehicles team. We believe his extensive background in sales and business development will help to unlock new business opportunities for the Company, and support our continued sales growth. Jay is a proven leader with an impressive skill set, and we look forward to benefitting from his experience as a seasoned veteran of the automotive sales industry."

Jay Raber commented, "I'm excited to be joining Envirotech Vehicles at a pivotal time in the Company's development. As the market opportunity for electric vehicles continues to rapidly expand, I believe Envirotech Vehicles has a tremendous opportunity for success as one of the only EV companies with vehicle manufacturing capabilities in the United States, and I look forward to utilizing my experience to support their growth."

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (formerly ADOMANI, Inc.) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

