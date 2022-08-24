Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2022) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-powered payment card-linked solutions, announced that it has signed a multi-country agreement with Visa to enable its customer engagement solutions to Visa cardholders of banks operating in multiple markets across Central America and the Caribbean.

This new contract is made possible thanks to the partnership between Visa and Mobi724, which will leverage the integration with the Visa Offers Platform for the enablement of Mobi724's value-added solutions to the Visa issuer and its cardholders. This contract is expected to generate revenues commencing in Q3 2022.

"With this new contract, we are proud and excited that through the integration to the Visa Offers Platform our Card-Linked Offers and Rewards Services Platform will be made available to Visa's clients and cardholders alike," said Marcel Vienneau, CEO Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

Every Transaction is An Opportunity

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is an AI powered fintech company which provides a platform, that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients. Learn more at mobi724.com.

