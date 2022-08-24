Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2022) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is pleased to report that it has received a property-wide exploration permit for its 33,000 hectare Buck Project, central British Columbia, where the Company has an option to earn a 100% interest.

Highlights

A 5-year Multi-Year Area-Based (MYAB) permit has been granted for ongoing drilling programs and significant exploration activities to be conducted across the Buck Project, central B.C. Approved activities: The permit allows for up to 217 drill sites, up to 40 line-kilometres of geophysical surveys, up to 250 trenching sites, as well as construction and modification of exploration access trails.





The permit allows for up to 217 drill sites, up to 40 line-kilometres of geophysical surveys, up to 250 trenching sites, as well as construction and modification of exploration access trails. Drilling to commence shortly: The Company plans to commence drilling at the Buck Main zone in September. The upcoming drill program will focus on expanding near-surface zones of strong gold-silver-zinc mineralization at Buck Main, guided by recently compiled geological modelling.





The Company plans to commence drilling at the Buck Main zone in September. The upcoming drill program will focus on expanding near-surface zones of strong gold-silver-zinc mineralization at Buck Main, guided by recently compiled geological modelling. Property-wide exploration continues: Multiple additional areas within the Buck land package are being explored, including rock chip, soil and silt sampling (see news release dated August 11, 2022) as well planning for an IP (induced polarization) geophysical survey.

"The receipt of this permit is an exciting milestone for the Company," stated Sharyn Alexander, Sun Summit's President. "The expansion of our permit area allows exploration across our large 33,000 hectare land package, much of which is road accessible. The current surface exploration being conducted at our IRK and Eagle Eye targets could lead to the generation of new drill targets to augment the existing drill plans for Buck Main. With the newly attained permit we could see the drill turning at multiple prospective areas within the property in the near term, and are equipped to expand and explore additional targets, in addition to Buck Main, as they emerge."

Multi-Year Exploration Permit

The Company has been notified by the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (EMLI) office that it's Notice of Work application for a 5-year MYAB permit under the B.C. Mines Act has been approved. The permit area is contained within the Company's 33,000 hectare tenure package located just south of the town of Houston, B.C.

The permit includes up to 217 drill sites for diamond drilling (both ground- and helicopter-supported), 25 helipad sites, 40 line-kilometres of geophysical surveys, 250 trenching sites, as well as construction and modification of exploration access trails.

Community Engagement

The Buck Project is located on the territory of the Wet'suwet'en Peoples with whom Sun Summit is committed to engaging with in a transparent and respectful manner. The best principles of early engagement have been followed with representatives of the Wet'suwet'en Nations groups to introduce the project and create open lines of communication. Sun Summit will continue to strengthen these relationships and communicate with the Wet'suwet'en Peoples for upcoming activities, project progress, and input and feedback relating to the Buck Project.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals is an exploration company focused on expanding its gold, silver, and zinc discovery at its flagship 100% controlled Buck Project located in north-central British Columbia near the town of Houston.

The Company is exploring multiple high priority targets through systematic exploration campaigns. The project benefits from excellent developed infrastructure and year-round drilling access. The Buck Project has high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold, silver, and zinc potential and is located in an established mining region that includes many former operating mines and current exploration projects.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on accountable development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

Forward-Looking Information

