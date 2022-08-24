The bank is leveraging DTCC's solutions to achieve no touch post-trade processing across equities and fixed income asset classes

The Depository Trust Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today announced that The Iyo Bank, Ltd. ("Iyo Bank"), has become Japan's first regional bank to adopt their Institutional Trade Processing (ITP) services, leveraging the offerings to achieve no touch post-trade processing for equities and fixed income transactions.

Iyo Bank represents the first regional bank in Japan to adopt ITP services, selecting CTM, ALERT, and Settlement Instruction Manager to streamline and enhance their post-trade process. Through the adoption of several automated post-trade offerings, Iyo Bank is now able to spend less time and effort on manual processes while enabling transactions to achieve a shorter time to settlement.

"We are pleased to partner with DTCC in automating our post-trade processes," said Naoaki Fujita, Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of Funds Operation Securities Division. "With CTM, ALERT and Settlement Instruction Manager, we look forward to further improving our operational risk mitigation capabilities for post-trade processing, while reducing labor resources through the digitalization of manual, inefficient processes. As a result, we hope to enable our team to focus on more strategic areas that drive our business forward."

CTM, DTCC's platform for the central matching of cross-border and domestic transactions, automates the trade confirmation process for equities and fixed income, as well as repurchase agreements (repos). CTM users benefit from configurable matching rules, enrichment from DTCC's ALERT, the world's largest global database of SSIs currently holding over 13 million standing settlement and account instructions, and SWIFT messaging. Firms who use CTM and ALERT are able to manage their entire post-trade matching process on a single best practice solution, across asset classes and jurisdictions, while benefiting from an average 95% same day matching rate. When combined with Settlement Instruction Manager, which automatically generates and sends settlement instructions to custodians and interested third parties, users can more effectively manage and monitor the lifecycle of a trade through to settlement finality.

"We are pleased to partner with Iyo Bank in bringing greater post-trade processing efficiency and risk reduction to their firm," said Matthew Stauffer, Managing Director, Head of Institutional Trade Processing and President and CEO, DTCC ITP LLC. "DTCC is uniquely positioned to facilitate the straight-through processing of institutional trades by seamlessly connecting our global client community to an open and integrated ecosystem that services the full post-trade lifecycle."

Today, DTCC's ITP solutions enable over 6,000+ clients across 52 markets around the world to instantly access counterparties and automate the post-trade process, promoting effective communications and accelerating the trade lifecycle.

With over 45 years of experience, DTCC is the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry. From 21 locations around the world, DTCC, through its subsidiaries, automates, centralizes and standardizes the processing of financial transactions, mitigating risk, increasing transparency and driving efficiency for thousands of broker/dealers, custodian banks and asset managers. Industry owned and governed, the firm simplifies the complexities of clearing, settlement, asset servicing, data management, data reporting and information services across asset classes, bringing increased security and soundness to financial markets. In 2021, DTCC's subsidiaries processed securities transactions valued at nearly U.S. $2.4 quadrillion. Its depository provides custody and asset servicing for securities issues from 177 countries and territories valued at U.S. $87.1 trillion. DTCC's Global Trade Repository service, through locally registered, licensed, or approved trade repositories, processes 16 billion messages annually. To learn more, please visit us at www.dtcc.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

