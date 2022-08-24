Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc.: Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Opening of Public Shares Offering

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company"), (OTC PINK:BLIS), proudly announces the Company's common stock is now for sale in an SEC approved public offering. Any investor, for as low as $750.00, may participate in the Regulation A+ offering and purchase shares for the base price of $0.03 per share. Additionally, investors will receive a one year time period to purchase additional shares at $0.06 per share, no matter how high the share price may go. So as TSR grows in value, you can gain in value as a shareholder in joining our crew. TSR projects a great growth in shareholders, share value, and new revenues. Interested parties can go to https://treasurewreck.com/ to begin the process and learn more.

"Now anyone can become part of TSR, own a stake in a premier treasure recovery venture, and be with us as we start what we expect to be a substantial revenue through our sales and media, including the treasure wreck game is developed," stated Craig Huffman, President and Chairman of TSR. "The new regulation and our SEC approved offering, allows anyone to become part owner in one of the most exciting companies, in a dream ridden business. What is more exciting than owning shares of a treasure company?!"

Regulation A allows any person or entity to invest in public companies and become a shareholder through an easy-to-use link, simple website form, e-signature subscription agreement and payment via credit card, ACH, wire transfer and other methods. The shares will be issued in electronic form with TSR's transfer agent or sent in certificate, as requested. The funding will go toward our growing operations on the east coast of Florida and other sites being explored for other large wrecks, as well as the sale of our unique recovered and acquired objects via NFTs, where 3D photogrammetry renderings of the objects serve as the NFT artwork, and the physical objects are mailed to an address specified by the NFT buyer at the time of sale.

TSR's REG A Offering was approved by the SEC, and TSR has made the offering price this low so that all shareholders who participate at this level may experience what TSR expects to be a substantial rise in stock price value, which some valuators say could surpass any historic value per share. TSR believed the REG A offering will increase the number of shareholders dramatically and liquidity of the shares tremendously.

TSR has also contracted for the publication of the offering, as well the large-scale multimedia offerings across the world, through Pure Technology, Inc., which is also setting up the sales channel of artifacts through NFT auctions and direct sales.

You can follow TSR at out Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/treasurewrecked/, or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/treasurewrecked/. Our web site will be updated as new matters are announced including recoveries, the media side, and gaming side at www.treasurewreck.com. To invest, go to https://treasurewreck.com/invest/

About Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery

TSR is a publicly traded company, audited and reporting under the SEC 1934 Act, and registered under Regulation A+ for public offering. TSR is a three-fold treasure related company. With its own recovery vessels and partners, it has made continuous recoveries and holds hundreds of scans and leads on miles of researched areas. TSR has its treasure recovery part of the Company as well as its Media Group for television, gaming, and Media matters such as its gaming portion and its television side being developed. All three components make up the triad of expected revenue sources and business development.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release and the statements of representatives of TSR. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, TSR's ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

