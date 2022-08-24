Nutranomics Inc.: The Plant Achieves Production Milestone For Units of Manufactured Product

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NNRX) ("NutraNomics" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation, is excited to announce that The Plant (www.theplantlabs.com), a NutraNomics company, has achieved an important milestone for the number of manufactured units of its quality cannabis-based products and house brands.

Since January 1, 2022, the Company has produced and delivered a total of 765,974 product units . Based upon this year's current rate of production, the Company anticipates that it will exceed 1.15 million units of manufactured product by the end of 2022, with production being led by strong sales in the Vape Cartridge and Concentrates categories. Anticipated rate of Corporate growth through the remainder of 2022 and into 2023 is expected to accelerate the rate of production even further.

"The Plant's Production team is excited and proud to have achieved such an early-stage and important production mark," remarked Jonathan Bishop, NutraNomics' CEO." "As previously stated, the company is developing and building production capacity to serve the industry in new and innovative ways, and this milestone is just the first indication of our dedication to upholding this commitment."

As an important accompaniment to the Company's production objectives, significant strides are being made in the areas of new product development, additions to product SKU's, and the addition of high-level sales talent designed to bolster the Company's market reach and presence. More news regarding advances in these areas will follow soon.

About NutraNomics

At NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NNRX), we are committed to excellence in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation. That was our stance when we began in 1996, and it is still our stance today.

NutraNomics Website: https://www.nutranomics.com

NutraNomics Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/nutranomicsinc

