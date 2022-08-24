Infima Adds Key Hires to Team Following Seed Round

Infima appoints new senior management team

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / Infima Technologies, a fixed-income predictive analytics company, today announced a series of appointments to form their new management team to support the fintech company's accelerated growth in the mortgage-backed securities market. Michael Digris will be taking on the role of Vice President and Head of Product, alongside Derk Osenberg, who has been appointed as Vice President of Sales & Marketing. In addition, team members Bonnie Loo, Director of Operations, and Shanika Puckett, Director of Marketing have been appointed to implement and execute the day-to-day operations of Infima.

These hires come on the heels of the recent seed round of $5 million. The influx of resources will help Infima bring Deep Learning-driven MBS analytics to customers and execute on its product roadmap.

"As part of our aggressive growth strategy, we wanted to make the right hires for our business to help scale, from new sales to product, marketing and operations," said Hendrik Bartel, CEO of Infima. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome this group of veterans to our team."

Michael Digris, Vice President, and Head of Product is responsible for driving product roadmap and vision, bringing more than 20 years of senior management experience, focusing on financial services, fixed income, exchange traded securities, commercialized data feeds, trading systems and electronic trading. Previously, he has held senior executive management roles at Informa, Thomson Reuters and BondAxe, where he was a co-founder.

"Infima is a company bringing vastly superior technological solutions to a marketplace that has been starving for alternatives to those offered by the larger players in the space. Market participants have grown weary of vendors who do not feel compelled to improve on the status quo. The applications for this deep learning model are many and when the opportunity arose to join this team I did not have to think twice about coming aboard!" said Digris.

Derk Osenberg new Vice President of Sales and Marketing will develop processes, strategic planning, and execution as it pertains to revenue generation and new business development for Infima. Osenberg brings over 25 years of financial acumen, leadership and strategy and has led enterprise sales teams as Senior Director of Sales at Truvalue Labs, Head of Asset Management and Quant Segments at LSEG/Refinitiv and Head of Sales, Americas at Thomson Reuters. He serves as an Advisor to multiple fintech firms.

"Infima's deep learning technology is setting a new standard for predictive accuracy in the mortgage-backed securities space. Our advanced solutions provide Infima clients with actionable insights that boost performance, even during the recent volatile markets.

I'm excited to be working with this accomplished team of leaders that have such an impressive track record of driving innovation and growth at fintech firms," Osenberg said. "I'm looking forward to working with the team to apply our technology to new mortgage-backed securities use cases and across new sectors of the fixed-income market."

In addition to the executive hires, Infima plans to expand its team of engineers, client solutions specialists and sales personnel, growing its employee base aggressively in the upcoming year.

About Infima

Infima's unique deep learning technologies are transforming mortgage security analytics. Its solutions offer actionable predictive insights into future borrower, security, and market behavior, enabling investors, dealers, and other market participants to make better decisions to drive performance. A 10x improvement in predictive accuracy vs. legacy solutions delivers superior security selection and portfolio construction to portfolio managers and traders. Infima currently covers more than 325,000 mortgage securities which are backed by roughly 25 million mortgage loans and represent a total current market value of almost $8 trillion. To learn more, visit infima.io

