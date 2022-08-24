Flair Airlines: Canadians Want Action on the Airfare Affordability Crisis; Recent Study Shows the Cost of Flying is a Major Reason 6 in 10 Canadians Don't Fly More Often

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / Today, a poll released by Flair Airlines shows that Canadians' frustrations with air travel run much deeper than the current travel issues they are facing.

"The numbers don't lie. Long before the current travel crisis, people have been deeply frustrated with air travel in Canada because it's simply too expensive to fly in this country. The 'Big Air' carriers have kept prices too high for too long meaning too many hard-working people can't take their kids on a well-earned vacation or see a loved one on the other side of the country," said Flair Airlines CEO Stephen Jones. "It should not cost $800 to fly one way on a two-hour flight within Canada. It should not be cheaper to fly to Europe than to fly within our own country - that's just wrong."

The poll[i] of 2500 Canadians conducted by Earnscliffe Strategies and in the field between May 4 - 13, 2022, found the following:

58% are frustrated with an air travel status quo that is dominated by just two major carriers, limiting choice, and keeping airfares sky high.

with an air travel status quo that is dominated by just two major carriers, limiting choice, and keeping airfares sky high. 82% say it's too expensive for the average Canadian to fly these days.

for the average Canadian to fly these days. For those Canadians who find air travel out of reach, 60% say it's the cost of flying that keeps them grounded.

that keeps them grounded. 85% of Canadians agree that it's wrong/frustrating that its more expensive to fly to another country than it is to fly within Canada.

The 'Big Air' stranglehold on Canadian travel means they account forover 80.% of domestic seats, which has led to Canada being ranked 100th out of 140 countries in airfare cost competitiveness and is why Canadians pay more than twice the price Americans do for similar-distance domestic flights.

"While the industry faces tremendous challenges today, we can't lose sight that the deck has been stacked against Canadians for a very long time. Flying with the 'Big Air' Carriers in Canada has been far too expensive for way too long, and when the current backlogs, delays and staffing shortages are beyond us, that will still be the case. Canadians are demanding change. They want it to be easier and more affordable to see all this amazing country has to offer. That's what Flair Airlines is here to deliver. We're here to stand up for Canadians and put amazing experiences affordably within their grasp. After seeing these numbers, we know our mission to bring affordable air travel to all Canadians is more important than ever."

When comparing the cost of flying with Flair versus fares on the same route with the old "Big Air" competition, Flair is projected to save Canadian travellers well more than $500 million in 2022 alone.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low-fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 35 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com .

[i] This survey was sponsored by Flair Airlines and designed and analyzed by Earnscliffe Strategies with the fieldwork conducted by Leger using a random sampling of panelists from Leger's proprietary online panel. The survey was conducted with 2,500 individuals from across Canada between May 4 and 13, 2022. The data was weighted to be reflective of the Canadian population by age, region, and gender based on 2016 Census data. Since this survey was conducted using an online panel, no margin of error may be calculated.

Earnscliffe follows the CRIC Public Opinion Research Standards and Disclosure Requirements that can be found here: https://canadianresearchinsightscouncil.ca/standards/.

