Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
21 x Kaufen: Aktueller Outperformer! Grandioser Turnaround mit dem Zauber des massiven Ausbruchs…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSRU ISIN: US04625J2042 Ticker-Symbol: 14G0 
Tradegate
23.08.22
21:59 Uhr
1,080 Euro
-0,010
-0,92 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0801,09016:59
ACCESSWIRE
24.08.2022 | 16:44
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $6.2 Million Underwritten Public Offering for Assure Holdings Corp.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $6.2 Million Underwritten Public Offering for Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM).

About Assure Holdings Corp.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. The company has operations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, the United States. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

For more information, please visit: https://www.assureneuromonitoring.com

Assure

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

Aegis Capital Corp., Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Press release picture

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713338/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-62-Million-Underwritten-Public-Offering-for-Assure-Holdings-Corp-NASDAQIONM

ASSURE HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.