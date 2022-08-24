Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.08.2022
21 x Kaufen: Aktueller Outperformer! Grandioser Turnaround mit dem Zauber des massiven Ausbruchs…
WKN: A2DVHV ISIN: GB00BDHXPJ60 Ticker-Symbol: I32 
München
24.08.22
08:06 Uhr
0,356 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
I3 ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
I3 ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
i3 Energy PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

EASTLEIGH, UL / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BDHXPJ60

Issuer Name

I3 ENERGY PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Premier Miton Group plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

GUILDFORD

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

23-Aug-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Aug-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

11.929017

0.000000

11.929017

142281125

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

12.554788

0.000000

12.554788


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BDHXPJ60


142281125


11.929017

Sub Total 8.A

142281125

11.929017%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights





Sub Total 8.B1




8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights






Sub Total 8.B2




9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Premier Miton Group Plc

Premier Asset Management Midco Ltd




Premier Miton Group Plc

Premier Asset Management Holdings Ltd




Premier Miton Group Plc

Premier Asset Management Limited




Premier Miton Group Plc

Premier Investment Group Ltd




Premier Miton Group Plc

Premier Fund Managers Ltd

11.929017


11.929017%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

24-Aug-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713342/i3-Energy-PLC-Announces-Holdings-in-Company

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
