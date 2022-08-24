DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Insights | Clinical Trial Research Evaluation Report By DelveInsight

Major depressive disorder pipeline constitutes 60+ key companies continuously working towards developing 75+ major depressive disorder treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline major depressive disorder therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the major depressive disorder pipeline domain.





Key Takeaways from the Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's major depressive disorder pipeline report depicts a robust space with 60+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for major depressive disorder treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for major depressive disorder treatment. Leading major depressive disorder companies such as GH Research, Praxis Precision Medicines, AbbVie, Luye Pharma Group, Gedeon Richter , Intra-Cellular Therapies, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Relmada Therapeutics, SAGE Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, Minerva Neurosciences, Takeda, Neurocrine Biosciences, Pherin Pharmaceuticals, XWPharma, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Gate Neurosciences, Sirtsei Pharmaceuticals Seelos Therapeutics, Chase Therapeutics, Clexio Biosciences Ltd, VistaGen Therapeutics, Neuralstem, BioLite, Neurocrine Biosciences, MindMed, BioGen, Alector and Chase Therapeutics, Cybin others are evaluating novel major depressive disorder treatment drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

others are evaluating novel major depressive disorder treatment drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape. Key major depressive disorder pipeline therapies in various stages of development include AXS-05, LY-03005, MIN-202, SAGE-217, REL-1017, CAPLYTA, PRAX 114, GH001, NBI-1065845, PH 10A , XW 10508 RP -5063, Zelquistinel, Apimostinel, SP-624, SLS-002, CTC-501 CLE-100, AV 101, OPC-64005, PDC 1421, NBI-1065845, MM-120, Zuranolone, AL001, SPL026, CTC-413, CYB003, GH001 and others.

, In August 2022 , Relmada Therapeutics announced the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation to REL-1017 (esmethadone) as a monotherapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). REL-1017 is a novel N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker. The investigational treatment is administered orally once daily and is designed to target hyperactive GluN1-GluN2D NMDAR channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission.

, announced the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted (esmethadone) as a monotherapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). REL-1017 is a novel N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker. The investigational treatment is administered orally once daily and is designed to target hyperactive GluN1-GluN2D NMDAR channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. In June 2022 , Cybin received FDA IND Clearance f or its Phase I/IIa clinical trial evaluating CYB003 for the potential treatment of Major Depressive Disorder.

, or its Phase I/IIa clinical trial evaluating for the potential treatment of Major Depressive Disorder. In June 2022, Biogen and Sage Therapeutics announced that the Phase III SKYLARK Study of zuranolone, an investigational oral drug being evaluated in women with postpartum depression (PPD), met its primary and all key secondary endpoints. Women treated with zuranolone 50 mg (n=98) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in depressive symptoms at Day 15, the primary endpoint, compared to placebo (n=97) as measured by a change from baseline (CFB) in the 17-item Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HAMD-17) total score.

announced that the Phase III SKYLARK Study of zuranolone, an investigational oral drug being evaluated in women with postpartum depression (PPD), met its primary and all key secondary endpoints. Women treated with 50 mg (n=98) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in depressive symptoms at Day 15, the primary endpoint, compared to placebo (n=97) as measured by a change from baseline (CFB) in the 17-item Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HAMD-17) total score. In October 2021 , Small Pharma granted Fast-Track Designation from the UK regulator for SPL026 DMT-Assisted therapy for Major Depressive Disorder.

, granted from the UK regulator for SPL026 DMT-Assisted therapy for Major Depressive Disorder. In October 2021 , Chase Therapeutics announced $20 million Series B financing to advance clinical trials in parkinson's disease and Major Depressive Disorder. The proceeds of the Series B will support Phase 3 pivotal trials for CTC-501 for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and CTC-413 for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease (PD) as well as completion of the development and validation of a diagnostic product for Parkinson's Disease.

The major depressive disorder pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage major depressive disorder drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the major depressive disorder pipeline landscape.

Major Depressive Disorder Overview

Major depressive disorder (MDD), commonly known as clinical depression, is a serious medical condition that can greatly impact life. It impacts mood, behavior, and physical functions such as eating and sleep. The exact major depressive disorder causes are unknown. However, several variables can raise the chances of acquiring the condition. A combination of genes and stress can change brain chemistry and impair mood stability.

Although depression can occur only once in a lifetime, most people have several episodes. The major depressive disorder symptoms occur most of the day, nearly every day. The common depressive disorder symptoms include sadness, anxiety, trouble thinking, unexplained physical problems, restlessness, and others. No blood tests, X-rays, or other laboratory tests are available for major depressive disorder diagnosis. However, the doctor may do blood tests to assist in discovering any other medical disorders that have symptoms similar to those of depression.

A snapshot of the Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA SAGE-217 Sage Therapeutics Pre-registration GABA A receptor modulators Oral REL-1017 Relmada Therapeutics, Inc Phase III NMDA receptor antagonists Oral Seltorexant Minerva Sciences Phase III Orexin receptor type 2 antagonists Oral Lumateperone Intra-Cellular Therapies Phase III Dopamine D2 receptor modulators Oral SP-624 Sirtsei Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Phase II NA Oral SPL026 Small Pharma Phase II Serotonin 2A receptor agonists Intravenous PDC-1421 BioLite Inc Phase II Norepinephrine plasma membrane transport protein inhibitors Oral TAK 653 Takeda Phase II AMPA receptor modulators Oral PH 10 Pherin Pharmaceuticals Phase II Chemoreceptor cell stimulants Intranasal XW 10508 XWPharma Phase I AMPA receptor agonists Oral

Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutics Assessment

The major depressive disorder pipeline report proffers an integral view of the major depressive disorder emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Bispecific antibody, Peptide, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Bispecific antibody, Peptide, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: GABA A receptor modulators, NMDA receptor antagonists, Orexin receptor type 2 antagonists, Serotonin 2A receptor agonists, Norepinephrine plasma membrane transport protein inhibitors, Sortilin inhibitors, Serotonin 2A receptor agonists, Dopamine D2 receptor agonists; Dopamine D3 receptor agonists, Chemoreceptor cell stimulants

GABA A receptor modulators, NMDA receptor antagonists, Orexin receptor type 2 antagonists, Serotonin 2A receptor agonists, Norepinephrine plasma membrane transport protein inhibitors, Sortilin inhibitors, Serotonin 2A receptor agonists, Dopamine D2 receptor agonists; Dopamine D3 receptor agonists, Chemoreceptor cell stimulants Key Major Depressive Disorder Companies : GH Research, Praxis Precision Medicines, AbbVie, Gedeon Richter , Intra-Cellular Therapies, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Relmada Therapeutics, SAGE Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, Minerva Neurosciences, Takeda, Neurocrine Biosciences, Pherin Pharmaceuticals, XWPharma, Reviva Pharmaceuticals,Gate Neurosciences, Sirtsei Pharmaceuticals Seelos Therapeutics, Chase Therapeutics,Clexio Biosciences Ltd, VistaGen Therapeutics, Neuralstem, BioLite,Neurocrine Biosciences, MindMed, BioGen, Alector and Chase Therapeutics, Cybin , and others

: , and others Key Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Therapies: AXS-05, LY-03005, MIN-202, SAGE-217, REL-1017, CAPLYTA, PRAX 114, GH001, NBI-1065845, PH 10A, XW 10508 RP -5063, Zelquistinel, Apimostinel, SP-624, SLS-002, CTC-501 CLE-100, AV 101, OPC-64005, PDC 1421, NBI-1065845, MM-120, Zuranolone, AL001, SPL026, CTC-413, CYB003, GH001 , and others.

Table of Contents

1. Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Major Depressive Disorder Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. SAGE-217: Sage Therapeutics 8. Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 9. REL-1017: Relmada Therapeutics 10. Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 11. SP-624: Sirtsei Pharmaceuticals 12. Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 13. XW 10508: XW Pharma 14. Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 15. Inactive Products in the Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline 13. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 14. Key Companies 15. Key Products in the Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline 16. Unmet Needs 17. Market Drivers and Barriers 18. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 19. Analyst Views 20. Appendix

