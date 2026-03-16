DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Poised for Robust Expansion Through 2036 | DelveInsight

The neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder market size in the 7MM is expected to show positive growth during the forecast period (2026-2036), mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of NMOSD, growing awareness, advancement in diagnostic techniques, and the launch of emerging therapies such as BAT4406F (Bio-Thera Solutions), Telitacicept (RC18) (RemeGen/Vor Bio), Divozilimab (BCD-132) (Biocad), and others, reports DelveInsight.

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Summary

The total neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest NMOSD treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The prevalence among females was 9.48 per 100,000 , while among males it was 3.52 per 100,000 . The study observed a female-to-male ratio of approximately 3.5:1 for NMOSD.

, while among males it was . The study observed a female-to-male ratio of approximately for NMOSD. Leading NMOSD companies, such as Bio-Thera Solutions, RemeGen, Vor Bio, Biocad, and others, are developing new NMOSD treatment drugs that can be available in the NMOSD market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new NMOSD treatment drugs that can be available in the NMOSD market in the coming years. The promising NMOSD therapies in clinical trials include BAT4406F, Telitacicept (RC18), Divozilimab (BCD-132), and others.

Discover what is the current and projected global NMOSD market size @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/neuromyelitis-optica-spectrum-disorder-nmosd-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market

Improved Diagnostic Capabilities: Advances in diagnostic tools, especially biomarker testing like AQP4-IgG and MOG-IgG assays, have significantly increased diagnostic accuracy and reduced delays in identifying NMOSD cases.

Advances in diagnostic tools, especially biomarker testing like AQP4-IgG and MOG-IgG assays, have significantly increased diagnostic accuracy and reduced delays in identifying NMOSD cases. Expansion of Targeted Therapeutic Options: The launch and approval of novel biologic therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies and complement inhibitors, that specifically target immune pathways in NMOSD have transformed treatment approaches, driving higher adoption and market demand.

The launch and approval of novel biologic therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies and complement inhibitors, that specifically target immune pathways in NMOSD have transformed treatment approaches, driving higher adoption and market demand. Launch of Emerging NMOSD Drugs: The dynamics of the NMOSD market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as BAT4406F (Bio-Thera Solutions), Telitacicept (RC18) (RemeGen/Vor Bio), Divozilimab (BCD-132) (Biocad), and others.

Ramandeep Singh, Senior Consultant, Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, said that the current treatment strategies for NMOSD encompass a multidisciplinary approach aimed at managing symptoms and enhancing quality of life. While there is no cure for NMOSD, interventions such as immunosuppressive therapy play a crucial role in the management of NMOSD. Recently approved therapies offer hope for future advancements in NMOSD treatment.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Analysis

Current management strategies for NMOSD provide effective symptom control but do not offer a cure. Acute relapses are typically addressed using high-dose intravenous corticosteroids, such as methylprednisolone.

Common long-term therapies include corticosteroids, azathioprine, mycophenolate mofetil, and rituximab, with azathioprine or mycophenolate mofetil often paired with low-dose steroids. For patients who do not respond adequately to intravenous corticosteroids during severe relapses, plasma exchange can be an effective alternative.

often paired with low-dose steroids. For patients who do not respond adequately to intravenous corticosteroids during severe relapses, plasma exchange can be an effective alternative. In July 2025, NHS England introduced a national commissioning policy that recommends and funds the use of ACTEMRA (tocilizumab) for NMOSD patients who are unable to tolerate or have not responded to earlier treatments.

for NMOSD patients who are unable to tolerate or have not responded to earlier treatments. ACTEMRA is delivered through specialised neurology centres under NHS England. Although tocilizumab had previously been authorized by the MHRA for several inflammatory conditions, it had not been specifically approved for NMOSD in the UK until this policy.

In the United States, FDA-approved treatments for NMOSD include ENSPRYNG, ULTOMIRIS , and others.

, and others. Additionally, emerging pipeline therapies, such as BAT4406F (Bio-Thera Solutions), Telitacicept (RC18) (RemeGen/Vor Bio), Divozilimab (BCD-132) (Biocad), and others, are contributing to ongoing innovation in the NMOSD treatment landscape.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Competitive Landscape

Some of the NMOSD drugs under development include BAT4406F (Bio-Thera Solutions), Telitacicept (RC18) (RemeGen/Vor Bio), Divozilimab (BCD-132) (Biocad), and others.

Bio-Thera Solutions' BAT4406F is an investigational, Phase II glyco-engineered monoclonal antibody being studied in China. The treatment is designed to boost antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC). As a type I anti-CD20 antibody, it promotes B-cell depletion through complement-dependent cytotoxicity while enhancing ADCC, and is currently under evaluation for autoimmune conditions such as NMOSD.

RemeGen/Vor Bio's Telitacicept (RC18) is an innovative fusion protein developed for the treatment of autoimmune disorders. It is composed of the extracellular domain of the human TACI (transmembrane activator and calcium modulator and cyclophilin ligand interactor) receptor fused to the Fc portion of human IgG. Telitacicept is engineered to block two signaling molecules essential to B-cell maturation, BLyS and APRIL.

Biocad's BCD-132 (divozilimab) is a monoclonal antibody and a novel investigational therapy being developed for multiple sclerosis and other autoimmune conditions. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-engineered proteins modeled on the natural antibodies produced by the immune system, each designed to bind specifically to a particular target in the body.

For BCD-132, the target is the CD20 protein found on B cells. When BCD-132 attaches to CD20, it triggers the elimination of these B cells, lowering their numbers and thereby reducing immune activity associated with autoimmune diseases. Divozilimab's safety and effectiveness have been evaluated in preclinical animal studies, and clinical trials in humans are currently ongoing.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the NMOSD market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the NMOSD market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about are new drugs upcoming in NMOSD pipeline @ Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Drugs

What is Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder?

Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) is a rare autoimmune condition in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the central nervous system, primarily targeting the optic nerves and spinal cord. This leads to episodes of optic neuritis, causing vision loss or eye pain, and transverse myelitis, which can result in limb weakness, sensory changes, or problems with bladder and bowel control. NMOSD is often associated with antibodies against a protein called aquaporin-4 (AQP4), which helps distinguish it from similar conditions like multiple sclerosis. Because attacks can be severe and cause lasting disability, early diagnosis and long-term treatment to prevent relapses are essential for managing the disorder effectively.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation

The NMOSD epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current NMOSD patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The diagnosed prevalence rate of NMOSD is estimated at nearly 1.5 per 100,000 population. Between 70-80% of NMOSD patients will have anti-AQP4 antibodies.

The NMOSD treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of NMOSD

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NMOSD

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NMOSD

Treated Cases of NMOSD

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation Total Prevalent Cases of NMOSD, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NMOSD, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NMOSD, and Treated Cases of NMOSD Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Companies Bio-Thera Solutions, RemeGen, Vor Bio, Biocad, Genentech, Chugai Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Alexion, and others Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Therapies BAT4406F, Telitacicept (RC18), Divozilimab (BCD-132), ENSPRYNG, ULTOMIRIS, SOLIRIS, and others

Scope of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder current marketed and emerging therapies

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder current marketed and emerging therapies Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand what market trends are shaping NMOSD over the next decade @ Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Key Insights 2 Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Report Introduction 3 NMOSD Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of NMOSD by Therapies in the 7MM in 2025 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of NMOSD by Therapies in the 7MM in 2036 4 Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview: NMOSD 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Classification 7.3 Causes 7.4 Signs and Symptoms 7.5 Pathophysiology 7.6 Clinical features 7.7 Diagnosis 7.8 Treatment and Management 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population of NMOSD in the 7MM 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale 8.3 Total Prevalent Cases of NMOSD in the 7MM 8.4 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NMOSD in the 7MM 8.5 The US 8.5.1 Total Prevalent Cases of NMOSD 8.5.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NMOSD 8.5.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NMOSD 8.5.4 Treated Cases of NMOSD 8.6 EU4 and the UK 8.7 Japan 9 NMOSD Patient Journey 10 Marketed NMOSD Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 ENSPRYNG: Genentech/Chugai Pharmaceuticals 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Product Profile 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.3 ULTOMIRIS: AstraZeneca 10.4 SOLIRIS: Alexion/AstraZeneca List to be continued in the final report. 11 Emerging NMOSD Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 BAT4406F: Bio-Thera Solutions 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Product Profile 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 11.3 Telitacicept (RC18): RemeGen/Vor Bio List to be continued in the final report. 12 NMOSD: Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Outlook 12.4 Conjoint Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of NMOSD in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of NMOSD by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The US Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market 12.8.1 Total Market Size of NMOSD 12.8.2 Market size of NMOSD by Therapies 12.8 EU4 and the UK Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market 12.9 Japan Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market 12.9.1 Total Market Size of NMOSD 12.9.2 Market size of NMOSD by Therapies 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views on NMOSD 14 NMOSD Market SWOT Analysis 15 NMOSD Market Unmet needs 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The US 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 17 Acronyms and Abbreviations 18 Bibliography 19 Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Report Methodology

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