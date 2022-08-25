New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2022) - Hectoo has announced the launch of the HECTOO Growth System, which can be optimized to generate higher conversion rates. The HECTOO Growth System offers market research, product sourcing, inventory inspection, influencer marketing, and analytic tools. It also plans to provide personalized service to clients using big data and AI.

Hectoo plans to reimagine its clients' online presence by removing the clutter and getting them more effective with their online business. The HECTOO Growth System is a complete conversion optimization system that will be made available to the majority of their clients. They will also assess clients' eCommerce businesses to ensure they give them the strategies to maximize their ROI.

"This could include gaps such as right customer persona, product and market selection, budgeting and scaling brand and also sales strategies which are causing you to lose customers at multiple points in your sales funnel," a HECTOO spokesperson noted.

Hectoo is on a mission to empower e-commerce entrepreneurs and help their businesses thrive to compete with today's biggest brands, grow to new heights, and leave a lasting impact.

