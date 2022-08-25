VAV Lipids, a biopharmaceuticals manufacturing company, headquartered in Mumbai, India has announced it will strengthen its presence by continuing to build a pipeline of COSMOS-certified ingredients for the Spain's cosmetics industry. The products include high-grade phospholipid and lecithin-based functional cosmetic ingredients, for use in skincare and haircare products. Versatile, safe and compatible, cosmetics manufacturers will be able to use them in all cosmetic formulations.

Highly purified phospholipids today are playing an important role in nanotechnology-based cosmeceuticals, offering several advantages in hair and skincare. VAV has used the technology to develop phospholipid liposomal blends that can be used as ingredients to formulate stable emulsions for both water-in-oil and oil-in-water emulsions. Liposomes which are composed of one or more phospholipid bilayers can encapsulate hydrophilic or lipophilic medications making these vesicles useful delivery systems. These carrier systems can convey and protect the active ingredients in the formula and improve the bioavailability. Due to the phospholipids, they can blend with the skin barrier, optimizing skin penetration and the effectiveness of the active ingredients themselves.

Liposomal blends are suitable for skincare and haircare with formulations ranging from creams, serums, and lotions, to conditioners, shampoos, and cleansing products.

Speaking of the company's plans, Arun Kedia, Managing Director, VAV said, "There is a growing demand for natural and organic cosmetics in Spain. We intend to fulfil this demand by adding more products and services to our pipeline. Our products are backed by strong chemistry, analytical expertise, and advanced knowledge of lipids acquired over several years of research. In addition, COSMOS certification guarantees that ingredients are derived from renewable and natural resources. We are confident that cosmetics manufacturers in Spain will find VAV's products exceeding their expectations."

The company will also provide customers start to end technical support. This includes the selection of the right grade of lecithins or phospholipids and guidance on formulation, application, and stability aspects. VAV's products include natural plant phospholipids (LECIVA), animal phospholipids (LIPOVA), synthetic phospholipids, and neutral lipids.

Spain has the fifth-largest personal care products market in Europe and is a leading importer of natural ingredients for cosmetics, making it an important market for VAV.

