

Authorised representatives, Mr. Stephen CHOW, General Manager of Wafer Systems (Asia) Limited (second from left), and Ms. CAO Lingling, Managing Director of Huawei Cloud Business Department, Hong Kong (second from right), signed the MoU at Revive Tech Asia 2022. Mr. Ringo CHAN, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of InvesTech Holdings (first from left), and Mr. Denny DENG, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei International Co. Limited (first from right) witnessed the signing.

HONG KONG, Aug 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - InvesTech Holdings Limited ("InvesTech Holdings", together with its subsidiaries, "the Group"; stock code: 1087.HK), a leading integrated smart-IT solutions provider in China, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Wafer Systems (Asia) Limited ("Wafer Systems"), which owns smart-office software solutions flagship product Virsical, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Huawei Services (Hong Kong) Co., Limited ("Huawei"). Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate strategically in the smart-office and cloud businesses to jointly offer enterprises digital transformation solutions.Wafer Systems and Huawei signed the MoU on 24 August 2022 at Revive Tech Asia 2022, a technology conference and exhibition held at Hong Kong's AsiaWorld-Expo. Under the MoU, the two companies will engage in in-depth collaboration in the form of an annual contract to explore the smart-office and cloud businesses for a three-year period spanning August 2022 to August 2025. Fully leveraging their advantage of resource aggregation, Wafer Systems and Huawei will join hands to launch two ground-breaking cloud-based enterprise application solutions - "AIoT-based Smart Building Digital-twin Solution" and "Huawei Cloud Digital Administrative Office Solution" - to empower clients in various industries undergoing digital transformation."AIoT-based Smart Building Digital-twin Solution" is a Virsical AIoT platform-centred, Huawei Cloud-powered system that collects and analyses information on people's behaviour, terminal equipment and space status in a building by integrating building space management systems and various smart hardware and terminals, creating a digital platform that enables information collection, resource sharing and optimised management. It also enables digital management of enterprise operations including facilities management, energy-saving measures, emissions reduction, office services, monitoring and alarms, emergency services and information distribution. Using the system, enterprises are able to achieve intelligent collaboration involving people, objects and space, and realise the intelligent transformation of administrative management, to increase the efficiency of building operations and management, and to lower operating costs."Huawei Cloud Digital Administrative Office Solution" is a corporate digital twin smart-management platform built on the Huawei Cloud that utilises advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT). It is a platform for information collection, resource sharing and optimised management that enables real-time dynamic monitoring and control of equipment operations. The platform can be used in various scenarios involving corporate administration, including but not limited to workstation management, meeting management, visitor management, access management, smart-locker management, smart-washroom management and space asset management. It helps companies achieve intelligent management of people, objects and space, making real-time decision making more efficient and precise. It also assists companies in achieving the smart transformation of administrative management and conducting green and low-carbon operations in office buildings.Mr. Ringo CHAN, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of InvesTech Holdings, said: "It is our great honour to be highly regarded by, and to collaborate with, Huawei, one of the most outstanding technology giants in the industry. The MoU is expected to bring business synergies in terms of cloud-based enterprise application solutions and to facilitate product innovation so we can optimise our solutions to provide clients with better products and services. Through this strategic collaboration, we can reach Huawei's customers, expanding our customer base and industry share in the high-potential Chinese market.""Looking forward, we foresee opportunities and collaborative efforts in many areas with Huawei in jointly exploring other types of cloud-based enterprise application solutions related to system integration - namely cloud migration, cloud security and cloud backup. To give full play to our complementary advantages, the Group will strive to deepen its partnership with Huawei, with the aim of optimising the Group's core competences in the long run."About InvesTech Holdings LimitedInvesTech Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1087.HK) was listed on the main board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2010. As a leading integrated smart IT solutions provider with more than 30 years of experience in IT industry, the Group is principally engaged in IT infrastructure system integration and smart office software solutions businesses. The Group has strong presence in China, with more than 10 offices nationwide with a research and development centre in Xi'an.Website: http://www.investech-holdings.com/Source: InvesTech Holdings LimitedCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.