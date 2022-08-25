Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- MSU Women's Gymnastics Team Makes History with Teamwide Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) Deal Issuer: Charitable Gift America

ST. LOUIS -- Reinsurance Group of America Publishes Inaugural ESG Report to Share Key ESG Accomplishments and Goals Issuer: Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Mattel Partners with Save the Children to Help Improve the Lives of Kids in Rural America Issuer: Mattel, Inc.

AARHUS, Denmark -- Stibo Systems announces strategic commitment to help customers meet sustainability goals and pending US, European compliance Issuer: Stibo Systems

MUNICH -- Personio Foundation Launches its First Global Call for Applications Issuer: Personio Foundation

MEDINA, Ohio -- RPM International Inc. Issues 2021 Sustainability Report Issuer: RPM International Inc.

TORONTO -- STEER EV Enters into Agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management to Order Electric Vehicles Issuer: STEER Holdings Inc.

PITTSBURGH -- U. S. Steel, Equinor and Shell to Explore Regional Clean Energy Opportunities Issuer: United States Steel Corporation

DALLAS -- CyrusOne Receives Approval of its Science-Based Carbon Target from SBTi Issuer: CyrusOne

GREENFIELD, Ind. -- Elanco Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Highlighting Progress on Healthy Purpose Goals Issuer: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- O'Charley's Announces Special School Supply Drive for Victims of Eastern Kentucky Flooding Issuer: O'Charley's

TORONTO -- STEER EV Subscription Service Launches in British Columbia Issuer: STEER Technologies Inc.

JERICHO, N.Y. -- Kimco Realty Publishes Second Green Bond Report Issuer: Kimco Realty Corporation

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. -- ACCO Brands Publishes 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report Issuer: ACCO Brands Corporation

MIAMI -- The Elevate Prize Foundation Announces Judging Panel for Third Annual $5 Million Prize for Social Activists Entrepreneurs Issuer: The Elevate Prize Foundation

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Exchange Bank Wins Top Corporate Philanthropist Award for 2022 Issuer: Exchange Bank

CHICAGO -- Cushman Wakefield Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Issuer: Cushman Wakefield

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany -- Celebrities and Young Activists join PUMA's Conference of the People to find Solutions for Industry's Sustainability Challenges Issuer: PUMA

SOUTH BEND, Ind. BOSTON -- Press Ganey Hosts Eighth Annual Community Day, First Time Expanding the Program Globally With Forsta Issuer: Press Ganey

NEW YORK -- Nonprofit Funding Platform Heroe5 Launches The Good Society, Embracing Web3 Approach to the Sustainable Financial Benefit for Charities Issuer: The Good Society

LEMONT, Ill. -- Oklo Co-hosts the U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm on a Tour of Oklo's Experimental Programs at Argonne National Laboratory Issuer: Oklo Inc.

CHICAGO -- Baker Tilly and Workiva help organizations streamline their financial and non-financial reporting Issuer: Baker Tilly US, LLP

PITTSBURGH -- U. S. Steel Publishes 2022 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report Issuer: United States Steel Corporation

AUSTIN, Texas -- agilon health Releases Inaugural ESG Report Launching Total Care, Healthier Communities Impact Strategy Issuer: agilon health

DALLAS -- o9 Solutions Launches a Full-Spectrum Sustainability Solutions Suite Issuer: o9 Solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- New FIS Global Sustainability Report Highlights Progress in Reducing Environmental Impact and Advancing Inclusion Diversity Issuer: Fidelity National Information Services

WILMINGTON, Del. -- Chemours Details Progress in its Fifth Corporate Responsibility Commitment Report Issuer: The Chemours Company

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- DYPER Achieves B-Corporation Certification Issuer: DYPER

NEW YORK SYDNEY LONDON -- Xpansiv to Acquire Evolution Markets, Expanding the World's Leading Environmental Market Infrastructure Issuer: Xpansiv

HOUSTON -- Murphy Oil Corporation Releases 2022 Sustainability Report Issuer: Murphy Oil Corporation

KENNESAW, Ga. -- OCEARCH Announces New Relationship with Yamaha Rightwaters, Yamaha Becomes Official Outboard Issuer: Yamaha Motor Corporation

MONTERREY, Mexico -- Cemex Takes Action to Reduce Road Transportation CO2 Emissions Issuer: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany -- Conference of the People: PUMA Hosts Global Event to Discuss Solutions for a More Sustainable Fashion Industry Issuer: PUMA

RIVERWOODS, Ill. -- Discover Hosts Grand Opening of Its Chatham Customer Care Center and Shine Bright Community Center Issuer: Discover Financial Services

SYDNEY NEW YORK SAN FRANCISCO -- Xpansiv Acquires APX to Scale Environmental Commodity Market Infrastructure Issuer: Xpansiv

IRVINE, Calif. -- Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Addition to Board of Directors Issuer: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

SEATTLE -- Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 Includes Over $5 Billion in Funding to Drive Low Carbon Procurement in Buildings and Construction Issuer: Building Transparency

CHICAGO -- Exelon Releases 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report Highlighting the Company's Responsible Stewardship of the Clean Energy Transition, While Delivering Sustainable Value Issuer: Exelon

NEW YORK -- Mogul Launches Nationwide Campaign Called "Build Better Boards" to Champion More Diverse Boards Issuer: Mogul, Inc.

SKANEATELES, N.Y. -- Armory Square Ventures Announces Groundbreaking Translation Prize to Fuel Literary Creativity and Extend Reach of South Asian Literature Issuer: Armory Square Ventures

