Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/08/2022) of GBP169.95m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/08/2022) of GBP169.95m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 24/08/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current 2,403.06p 7,072,210 period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current 2,374.10p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 2,070.00p Discount to NAV 13.86% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2022 to 24/08/2022 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 13.00 2 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 12.47 3 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 10.57 4 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 10.15 25p 5 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 9.57 6 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 8.97 7 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 8.61 26.9231p 8 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 4.77 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 4.56 10 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 4.05 11 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 4.00 12 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 2.63 Ordinary 25p 13 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.09 14 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.81 15 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.83 16 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.63 17 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative 0.39 Preferred 18 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.37 19 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.33 20 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.18 21 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 0.1p 0.03 22 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.00 23 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00

ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII

