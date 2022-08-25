Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.08.2022
Einzigartig! NFT Technologies schlägt Pepsi, Lacoste und McLaren!
WKN: A2QHPG ISIN: SE0014960431 Ticker-Symbol: 6QP 
Frankfurt
25.08.22
08:04 Uhr
9,275 Euro
+0,060
+0,65 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RE:NEWCELL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RE:NEWCELL AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
25.08.2022 | 13:32
73 Leser



Re:NewCell AB: Invitation to Report Commentary for Renewcell's Interim Report

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW)

Re:NewCell AB (publ) ('Renewcell') will publish its interim report for the second quarter 2022 on Friday, August 26, at around 08.00 (CEST). On the same day, at 12.00 (CEST) Renewcell's CEO Patrik Lundström will join Infront Direkt for a livestreamed Report Commentary.

The live broadcast will be available afterwards on-demand. The broadcast will be held in English. The report and presentation material will be made available on Renewcell's website www.renewcell.com.

Link to the broadcast: Re:NewCell | Q2 2022 interview with CEO Patrik Lundström - YouTube

Contact

Hugo Petit
Chief Financial Officer
investors@renewcell.com
+46 70 7787196

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) ('Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to make fashion circular.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to upcycle cellulosic textile waste, such as cotton clothes, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Drapers Magazine recognized Circulose® at their 2022 Sustainable Fashion Awards. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Renewcell's Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

Attachments

Invitation to Report Commentary for Renewcell's interim report

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713465/Invitation-to-Report-Commentary-for-Renewcells-Interim-Report

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
