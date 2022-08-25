Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.08.2022
Einzigartig! NFT Technologies schlägt Pepsi, Lacoste und McLaren!
WKN: A2QPS3 ISIN: CA43353R1038 
25.08.22
0,041 Euro
ACCESSWIRE
25.08.2022 | 14:08
HIRE Technologies Inc.: HIRE Technologies to Announce Q2-2022 Financial Results on August 29, 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE.V)(OTCQB:HIRRF) ("HIRE" or the "Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, will release its Q2-2022 financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, after market close on Monday, August 29, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Pacific Time). The call will be hosted by Simon Dealy, Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Teguh, Chief Financial Officer. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details
Date: Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Pacific Time)
Dial-in: (+1) 416-764-8658 (Toronto local) or (+1) 888-886-7786 (Toll-Free, North America)

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at: http://momentum.adobeconnect.com/hireq2/

About HIRE Technologies Inc.
HIRE is a growing capital allocator that is rapidly establishing itself as a market leader in workforce management and staffing. HIRE's mission is to create a world-class portfolio of brands that will define the future of human resources through synergies, scale, and reach. The Company has extensive experience in building and growing staffing and executive search companies and is supported by a large recurring revenue base and a highly scalable shared services platform. This structure enables HIRE to create value for partners and shareholders. For more information, visit hire.company.

Contacts
Simon Dealy
Chief Executive Officer
(647) 264-9196
sdealy@hire.company

Caroline Sawamoto
Investor Relations
(647) 556-4498
investors@hire.company

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: HIRE Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712830/HIRE-Technologies-to-Announce-Q2-2022-Financial-Results-on-August-29-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
