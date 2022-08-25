RBTR is a newly established arbitrage trading platform in the crypto industry. Recently, to contribute to the arbitrage trading process, the company has launched its exclusive Arbitrage Robot Token.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - RBTR Token is a newly established crypto platform developed by Robot.Trade LLC. It offers its services to crypto arbitrage traders. The company has launched an exclusive Arbitrage Robot Token in the latest development.

RBTR Token Launches the Arbitrage Robot Token in the Crypto Industry



Furthermore, in the latest record, the Arbitrage Robot Token has been enlisted on different crypto exchanges as follows:

Binance

Coingecko

CoinMarketCap

RBTR Price Live Data on Binance.

The live price of Arbitrage Token can be acquired on the above-mentioned crypto exchanges. Also, intending users can obtain the RBT Price Live Data on Binance in detail. The 24-hour trading volume is USD 137,193.69. RBTR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Moreover, RBTR Token has created a platform for users to use the arbitrage process. Arbitrage trading uses short-lived variations in the price of identical or similar financial instruments in different markets or various forms. Therefore, RBTR has developed an Arbitrage robot token with which users can use a native arbitrage engine to find and exploit arbitrage opportunities across cryptocurrency platforms.

$RBTR Tokenomics:

The Arbitrage robot token has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens. Initially, 20% of the tokens will be distributed on the market through ICO and private sales. The team's and founder's tokens will initially be locked for one year and, after that, will be unlocked in a three-year timespan (Until Q2 of 2026).

Funders and team: 15%

Private sale: 10%

Public sale: 20%

Liquidity pool: 25%

Platform rewards and profits: 20%

Airdrops and staking rewards: 10%

In addition to that, RBTR also provides a full-fledged guide on Binance to those who want to buy arbitrage tokens for crypto trading, through which users and crypto traders can acquire all the necessary information regarding the arbitrage process.

Interested arbitrage crypto traders and prospect users must visit the following links for further information and updates.

Website | Twitter

Media Details:

Company Name: RBTR.INFO LTD

Contact Name: Pasha Ivanov

Contact Email Address: token@RBTR.info

Company number: 14301821

Website: http://rbtr.info/

Location: 85 Great Portland Street, London, United Kingdom

