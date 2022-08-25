Board International, the global leader for Intelligent Planning for leading enterprises worldwide, today announced the appointment of Mandy Jeffery as Chief People Officer.

"Mandy is an outstanding human resources leader with an established track record of delivering successful people, talent and workforce management strategies for high performing technology businesses," said Marco Limena, CEO of Board International. "I am excited to welcome Mandy as Chief People Officer, as we continue to deliver on our transformation vision and grow our people and company worldwide."

Mandy Jeffery is the former Vice President of People at Workday, a SaaS leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, where she played a key role in helping the organization scale and grow across EMEA and APJ.

During Mandy's 8 years with the company, Workday grew from 2,500 employees to over 15,000 and substantially increased its geographical footprint, receiving several employer-of-choice awards along the way.

Prior to Workday, Mandy was Senior Director of HR Operations at Verifone, the global ecommerce and digital payments leader, responsible for international regions.

"I am excited to be joining a visionary team of SaaS leaders, where we have a fantastic opportunity together, to deliver best-in-class workforce strategies and experiences for Board's biggest asset, our people," said Mandy Jeffery, Chief People Officer at Board International.

"Board's track record of delivering Intelligent Planning for leading enterprises worldwide, is achieved by the amazing people who help our customers realize their ambitions for smarter planning, actionable insights and better outcomes every day, and I look forward to enabling Board with transformative people, talent and performance strategies, which I have been privileged to provide for successful enterprise technology brands throughout my career."

About Board

Board is the global leader in Intelligent Planning, helping enterprises achieve smarter planning, actionable insights and better outcomes for more than 2,000 companies worldwide. Board allows leading enterprises to discover crucial insights which drive business decisions and unify strategy, finance and operations to plan smarter and achieve full control of performance. Partnering with Board, global enterprises such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have digitally transformed their planning processes.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International has long been recognized by leading analysts and subject matter experts including Gartner, Nucleus, and Dresner.

www.board.com

