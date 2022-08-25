Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.08.2022
Einzigartig! NFT Technologies schlägt Pepsi, Lacoste und McLaren!
WKN: 865985 ISIN: US0378331005 Ticker-Symbol: APC 
Tradegate
25.08.22
16:36 Uhr
169,54 Euro
+1,66
+0,99 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
169,72169,7816:38
169,46169,5216:36
PR Newswire
25.08.2022 | 16:10
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IDZ announces availability of its iOS app - now available for download on the Apple app store

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The IDZ app is the first app in IDZ's previously announced ID ecosystem, offering encrypted storage of users' files and assets linked to their ID.

"This is an important step for us in our evolution", said Joseph Bara CEO of IDZ LTD, "the IDZ app allows us to build trust in the technology behind the ID ecosystem so that users can fully own and control their data", continued Bara.

IDZ's app and ecosystem uses a zero-knowledge approach to security, using end-to-end encryption and protecting the user's privacy at all times. The app will initially allow users to:

  • Create a global ID to be used for secure storage of all types of assets and files
  • Store encrypted files (and other assets in the future)
  • Sync assets across multiple devices with IDZ's secure ZCLOUD storage system
  • Use up to 500MB of free storage space
  • View content on the go, both online and offline

IDZ plans to continue to expand the IDZ app with a variety of features, with its community of IDZ Ambassadors having a say in the prioritisation of roadmap features.

The IDZ app is available for download here

Interested to learn more: Website | Use cases | Twitter | Medium | OpenSea | Rarible | Discord | NFT Calendar | NFT Evening

Contact: IDZ LTD
contact@idz.com

