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ACCESS Newswire
03.04.2026 00:02 Uhr
322 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Vetr Announces Availability of Albendamax Amid National Shortage of Albendazole-Based Livestock Treatments

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / April 2, 2026 / Vetr, a veterinary health company focused on livestock treatment access, confirmed the availability of its albendazole-based product, Albendamax, as supply disruptions continue to affect widely used deworming treatments across the United States.

Albendazole is an active ingredient commonly used in parasite control for livestock. Industry retailers and agricultural suppliers have reported widespread out-of-stock conditions for certain branded albendazole products in recent months, particularly Valbazen, a product manufactured by Zoetis. Publicly available inventory listings across multiple distributors indicate limited or unavailable supply, contributing to increased demand for alternative sources.

Vetr stated that Albendamax has emerged as one of the few consistently available albendazole-based options during the shortage period. The company said demand has increased as livestock owners and veterinarians seek continuity in parasite management ahead of seasonal changes that typically increase parasite exposure risk.

Albendamax is compounded in an FDA-registered facility in accordance with applicable regulatory standards. Compounded veterinary products are not FDA-approved but are prepared to address specific needs when commercially available options are unavailable or in limited supply. Product use should be determined in consultation with a licensed veterinarian and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

According to Vetr, compounded formulations of albendazole have also seen increased utilization in response to constrained supply. However, production capacity across compounding channels remains variable, with availability dependent on regional infrastructure and regulatory considerations. In this environment, commercially produced alternatives such as Albendamax have begun to play a larger role in maintaining access.

Veterinary professionals note that interruptions in deworming protocols can carry operational and economic consequences for livestock producers, particularly during seasonal transitions when parasite loads tend to increase. Ensuring consistent access to treatments is considered a key factor in herd health management.

For media inquiries, contact Vetr at https://vetr.com/.

About Vetr.com
Vetr.com is a veterinary technology platform transforming pet healthcare by making veterinary services and treatments more accessible, affordable, and efficient. Through its digital platform, pet owners can connect with licensed veterinarians, access remote consultations, and obtain cost-effective treatments designed to support modern veterinary care. Founded by Andrew Hamilton, the company focuses on expanding access to high-quality veterinary treatments and digital health infrastructure for clinics and pet owners nationwide.

Media Contact
Media Relations
sales@vetr.com

Disclaimer:
Albendamax is intended for veterinary use only and should be administered in accordance with applicable laws, regulations, and veterinary guidance. Availability, formulation, and regulatory status may vary by jurisdiction. This release does not constitute medical or veterinary advice, nor does it make comparative claims regarding the safety or efficacy of any specific product. Livestock owners should consult a licensed veterinarian before initiating or modifying any treatment protocol.

SOURCE: Vetr



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vetr-announces-availability-of-albendamax-amid-national-shortage-1154786

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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