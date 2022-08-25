NC PRSA: North Carolina Communicators Honored for Excellence at NCPRSA InSpire Awards

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / North Carolina's best public relations campaigns and tactics were recognized last week at the North Carolina chapter of the Public Relations Society of America's (NCPRSA) annual InSpire Awards event at the City Club Raleigh.

Judges from the Greater Salt Lake chapter of PRSA evaluated 27 submissions from their colleagues in North Carolina. Silver InSpire Awards honor excellence in public relations campaigns, while Bronze InSpire Awards focus on specific tactics. NCPRSA models its awards after PRSA's national Silver and Bronze Anvil awards.

Misinformation Panel with Spectrum News, UNC Health, and NC State Board of Elections

The awards theme was "Breaking through the Misinformation" and featured a panel of esteemed communications professionals in our area. Loretta Boniti from Spectrum News, Sharon Delaney McCloud from UNC Health, and Patrick Gannon from the NC State Board of Elections joined moderator and NCPRSA President, Kiersten Wolf Williams. The panel discussed a number of issues facing communications and public relations practitioners in this age of misinformation.

"It was great to be back in-person this year. The panel discussion was engaging and there is something special about being in the same room with your peers who are being recognized for their excellent work," says Carrie Pitts-Densmore, NCPRSA awards director.

NCPRSA Panelists and Officers: (L to R) Kiersten Wolf Williams, Loretta Boniti, Patrick Gannon, Sharon Delaney McCloud, Carrie Pitts-Densmore, Frank Williams

Local North Carolina Award Winners

The 2022 "Best in Show" awards were both presented to French I West I Vaughan. One in the Bronze category for the Charlotte FC Inaugural Kit Launch and in the Silver category for its Pendleton Whisky Cocktail Video Series. French West Vaughan won several Bronze and Silver Award of Excellence and honorable mentions.

InSpire Awards Best in Show Bronze and Silver: French West Vaughan

Other winners in the Bronze category were: North Carolina Advocates for Justice, WGU North Carolina, G&S Business Communications, The North Carolina Housing Finance Agency, and Lenovo with agency partner, NP Strategy.

Other Silver Award of Excellence winners were: G&S Business Communications, The City of Fayetteville, Victra, the North Carolina Nurses Association, and the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency.

The 2022 InSpire Awards were sponsored by ACCESSWIRE by Issuer Direct.

2022 InSpire Awards (trophies)

About NCPRSA

Since 1967, NCPRSA has been the leading public relations professional organization from the Triangle east to the coast of North Carolina. NCPRSA seeks to advance the art and science of public relations and related fields, encourage research and discussion of new techniques and issues, strengthen and maintain the highest standards of service and ethics, enhance professional knowledge, and promote fraternalism within the profession.

