Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - MLL Atelier has announced plans to launch an academy that will offer relevant courses for architects and design professionals to help them refine their conceptual and design ideation processes. Courses will deal with cutting-edge architectural concepts like the design of environments for sensory wellness and designing for the future. Participants can integrate the ideas taught as part of these courses into their own design practices. Students of the online courses offered at the academy will get access to the most innovative concepts in the world of architecture and urban design through interaction with the founder of the academy, Maria Lorena Lehman. The programs will help even highly-experienced architects to advance their skills and have been specially created to include the latest innovations in designing real and virtual environments.

One example of a course offered at the academy is the Futurepacing workshop where participants will be taught how to think, see and design from the perspective of a time traveler, to design buildings and environments that pull from the future. The Innovation Masterclass will involve a deep dive into several environmental design visualizations of Maria Lorena Lehman and ends with a 30-day challenge as part of which students are asked to come up with their own design idea based on the concepts learned as part of the course.

The courses will be available on an online basis and students will have up to one year to complete the courses. Students can opt to use the resources available and complete the courses in just a few months or log in whenever time permits. Architects and designers enrolling in the academy can try the courses in a risk-free manner.

Commenting on the courses and the academy, Maria Lorena Lehman, founder of the academy said, "The Design Visioning Academy is a labor of love that will help designers and organizations to uplevel their knowledge and design ideation process, to use technology as a design instrument for the benefit of humanity and the planet as a whole. Through the design academy, they will be able to transform their design thinking, processes and results. They will get the tools they need to leverage their creativity to create environments that will meet the physiological, intellectual, emotional, behavioral and even spiritual needs of people."

Media contact:

Name: Maria Lorena Lehman

Email: mll@marialorenalehman.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134855