Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - Altima Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARH) ("Altima" or the "Company") announces that it has negotiated a private placement for gross proceeds of up to $500,000, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is issuing 10,000,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Units") for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Financing"), each Unit consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant, each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share, exercisable for a period of one (1) year from the date of issuance at a price of $0.075 per share.

Proceeds of up to $500,000 from the Financing will be used for development of the Company's oil and gas operations and general working capital.

There may be finders' fees in connection with the private placement in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

There are no Insiders in participating in the Financing.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

SIGNED: "Joe DeVries"

Joe DeVries, CEO

Contact: (604) 336-8610

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



