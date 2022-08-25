Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the "Company" or "iMining") iMining Technologies Inc. ("iMining") announced today its plan to move its headquarters to Alberta. The move to Alberta will allow iMining to leverage the services and incentives provided by the province of Alberta and positions iMining to empower the blockchain and Web3.0 ecosystems in Alberta. In addition, by utilizing the existing Oil and Gas wells across Alberta, iMining will be able to advance the hosting of future cryptocurrency mining operations.

iMining has retained the law firm of Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP to assist with its expansion into Alberta.

"With our integrated resource base, we are well positioned to provide competitive and capital-efficient solutions that align with Alberta's needs of technology enhancement and creating high value jobs," says Khurram Shroff, CEO of iMining. "iMining is excited to relocate to Alberta in order to help create an ecosystem around future technologies and all sectors. The establishment of iMining and its subsidiary headquarters in Alberta is a strategic move by us to further cement our presence in the Canadian blockchain space."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Khurram Shroff"

Khurram Shroff, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:

iMining Corporate Offices:

Saleem Moosa, Director

Email: investor@imining.com

Telephone: +1 (844) IMININC (464-6462)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance, and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of activities, future cryptocurrency prices, operating risks, and other risks in the cryptocurrency industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134884