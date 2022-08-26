Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Battle Infinity (IBAT) on August 26, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the IBAT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 26, 2022.





Aiming to revolutionize the traditional world of gaming, Battle Infinity (IBAT) integrates gaming with the metaverse and blockchain, providing a secure and limitless immersive experience to it users with multiple products, such as IBAT Premier League, IBAT Battle Games, Battle Swap, IBAT Battle Stake, and more. Its native token IBAT will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 26, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Battle Infinity

Battle Infinity is a gaming platform made up of multiple P2E (Play-to-Earn) battle games, and IBAT is the ticker symbol of the Battle Infinity utility token. All games are integrated within a Metaverse world called the IBAT Battle Arena. In Battle Infinity world, gamers do not only play and battle but can also enjoy and experience the immersive Metaverse world, where they can interact with each other, perform, watch and explore the Battle Arena virtual world.

There're several products provided by Battle Infinity, including IBAT Premier League, the world's first decentralized blockchain NFT-based fantasy sports game integrated with metaverse, where the user can build their own strategic team and battle with others all around the world and earn.

Additionally, IBAT Battle Games is a multiplayer game store where gamers on Battle Infinity platform can gain access to multiple NFT-based games to play and earn. All the in-game assets like characters and weapons are tokenized using BEP721 smart contracts. This tokenization of assets makes each in-game item unique and can be used to assign value, depending on the rarity of the assets. Players can buy and sell their gaming assets and characters in the IBAT Battle Market and sell their winning NFTs as well.

Battle Infinity also has a decentralized exchange called Battle Swap that works like a bank entity on its platform, enabling new users to buy IBAT tokens directly and also converting their winning rewards to another currency. Battle Swap is integrated with the marketplace, game store, and arena, which makes the platform's overall in-game app experience smoother, faster, and hassle-free.

Last but not least, IBAT Battle Stake is where users can stake their holdings by depositing and locking them for a period of time. Stakers will also receive extra benefits for other activities they perform on the platform.

With a mission of revolutionizing the traditional world of gaming, Battle Infinity integrates gaming with the metaverse and blockchain, providing a completely decentralized experience that gives users and creators direct ownership of their in-game items in an ecosystem that is completely transparent and tamper-proof.

About IBAT Token

IBAT is the native utility token of the Battle Infinity, which enables users to access all the features of the Battle Infinity ecosystem, including entrance to Battle Infinity platform, advertisement, Battle Stake, and many more. The IBAT token effectively removes all the boundaries between traditional gaming and the Metaverse/Blockchain by connecting both. Its design and implementation make the user experience seamless and efficient, removing barriers to entry around usability.

Based on BEP-20, IBAT has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 2.5% is provided for private sale, 28% is provided for presale, 10% goes into the foundation and development, 18% will be used for marketing and CEX listing, 20% is allocated to the founders and partners, 5% is allocated to the legal team and advisors, 6% is provided for liquidity, and the rest 10.5% is allocated to the team.

The IBAT token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 26, 2022, investors who are interested in the Battle Infinity investment can easily buy and sell IBAT token on LBank Exchange by then.

