Royal Philips: Philips spotlights integrated, data-driven cardiology solutions at ESC 2022

Philips AI-powered interventional and diagnostic smart systems and at-home solutions connect care across the cardiology care pathway to enhance diagnostic confidence, drive greater efficiency, and improve patient outcomes

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Barcelona, Spain - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, will showcase its latest integrated cardiology solutions at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress (August 26-29, Barcelona, Spain). The company's newest innovations in cardiology help provide enhanced clinical insights, strengthen clinical confidence, drive efficiency in critical care and improve cardiac care experiences from diagnosis and treatment to home care.

The demands on cardiology departments have never been higher, driving clinicians to balance the delivery of high-quality care for a growing volume of complex patients with pressures to improve departmental efficiency. The Future Health Index 2022 global report commissioned by Philips shows cardiology leaders not only see technology infrastructure improvements as key to managing and monitoring patients over extended periods of time in out-of-hospital settings, but also key to better diagnosing and treating the rising demand of new patients.

"As health systems navigate increased demand for cardiology services and complexity of patients, they face an ongoing challenge to provide quality patient care while adjusting to an increased focus on outcomes, efficiency, and costs," said Dr. Alexandra Goncalves, Chief Medical Officer, Precision Diagnosis at Philips. "With our innovation in cardiology, Philips is uniquely positioned to deliver definitive diagnostics and enable personalized patient management to help improve cardiac care with greater efficiency, enhanced clinical insights and better experiences for patients and staff."

Powerful ecosystem for cardiovascular care

Philips software-defined systems deliver data-driven insights, supported by AI, to provide the right care at the right time to help better manage even the most complex cardiology cases. Smart integrated end-to-end technology streamlines communication between devices and systems to help identify and address clinical as well as operational improvements, strengthen clinical confidence, build workflow efficiency, optimize resources and help lower the cost of care. Visitors to the Philips booth at ESC will see how the company is transforming cardiac care delivery into a connected future by integrating imaging, devices, software, informatics and services including:

Precision diagnosis for cardiology (https://www.philips.com.au/healthcare/medical-specialties/cardiology/cardiology-workflow) - Clinically smart diagnostic solutions, streamlined workflows and actionable insights for data-driven cardiac care identify clear pathways for the most complex patient journeys. Advanced visualization solutions include Philips vendor-neutral, multi-modality image and information management workspace - IntelliSpace Cardiovascular (https://www.philips.com.au/healthcare/resources/landing/intellispace-cardiovascular) - and its new echocardiography viewing, analysis and reporting workspace ( Ultrasound Workspace (https://www.philips.com.au/healthcare/product/HC795131/ultrasound-workspace-hc795131) ) , a scalable solution making its debut in the European market at ESC, that when combined with Philips Ultrasound System ( EPIQ CVx (https://www.philips.com.au/healthcare/product/HC795231/epiq-cvx-premium-cardiology-ultrasound-system)), leverages AI across a wide range of applications to provide advanced quantification and standardization with consistent on and off-cart applications. Together, these echocardiology workflow solutions (https://www.philips.com.au/healthcare/medical-specialties/cardiology/cardiology-workflow/echocardiography) help improve diagnostic confidence, enhance outcomes and operational effectiveness. Philips has also expanded access to hemodynamics at point of care for real-time blood flow assessment on its Lumify Handheld Ultrasound (https://www.philips.com.au/healthcare/sites/lumify). In addition, Philips will spotlight its award-winning Spectral CT 7500 (https://www.philips.com.au/healthcare/product/728333/spectral-ct-7500-philips-all-new-spectral-detector-ct-750) for exceptional cardiac imaging for a full cardiac assessment to help improve cardiac treatment pathways, and its cardiac MR portfolio of solutions including the helium-free MR 5300 (https://www.philips.com.au/healthcare/product/782110/mr-5300-transform-mr-productivity-quickly-easily-confidently), Smart Workflow (https://www.philips.com.au/healthcare/resources/landing/smartworkflow) and AI-powered SmartSpeed (https://www.philips.com.au/healthcare/resources/landing/smartspeed), also debuting in Europe at ESC.





Philips' hosted cardiac ultrasound symposium session at ESC 2022

As cardiology leaders look ahead to what's next in diagnosing and treating heart failure, Philips will host a Cardiac Ultrasound Satellite Symposium session at ESC - Echo in heart failure, what can we do better now? - Friday, August 26 at 3:30pm CET, and streamed live for those who are not attending ESC in person. The session will feature international thought leaders across the Netherlands, Italy and Spain who will share their insights on horizons in structural heart disease, the reality of using 3D for routine heart failure patients, and clinical experience with the fusion revolution. Visit Philips at ESC for more information.

Visit Philips Cardiology to learn how the company's integrated systems, devices, informatics, software and services help deliver quick, confident diagnosis and effective treatment to improve outcomes for cardiovascular disease patients. Join Philips at ESC (Hall 3, Booth K155) to hear how its data-driven, AI-powered smart systems and solutions help strengthen clinical confidence, streamline cardiac imaging workflows and improve the cardiac care experience for patients and staff.

[1] Patient will need to replace patch on day 5 of wear, or sooner as required.

