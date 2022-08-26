Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ANTON HOLDING II OY SUPPLEMENTS THE TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT DATED 25 JULY 2022 REGARDING THE VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES AND SPECIAL RIGHTS IN AVIDLY PLC

THIS RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED, PUBLISHED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE SECTION ENTITLED "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW. Anton Holding II Oy/Avidly Oyj, Company release, 26 August 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (EEST) Anton Holding II Oy (the "Offeror"), a limited liability company which is an indirect subsidiary of Adelis Equity Partners Fund III AB ("Adelis Fund III") (Adelis Fund III together with its affiliated entities, "Adelis"), and Avidly Plc ("Avidly" or the "Company") announced on 12 July 2022 that they had entered into a combination agreement (the "Combination Agreement") pursuant to which the Offeror has made a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares and special rights in Avidly (the "Tender Offer"). The Offeror has published a tender offer document, dated 25 July 2022, concerning the Tender Offer (the "Tender Offer Document"). The acceptance period under the Tender Offer (the "Offer Period") commenced on 25 July 2022 and will expire on 2 September 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time), unless the Offer Period is extended or discontinued by the Offeror in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and applicable laws. The Offeror has today published a supplement to the Tender Offer Document (the "Supplement Document"). The Supplement Document relates to the unaudited half-year report published by Avidly on 26 August 2022 for the six months ended on 30 June 2022 ("Half-year Report") with which the Offeror supplements the Tender Offer Document. The Half-year-report has been included in the Tender Offer Document as Appendix E. In addition, the Supplement Document and the Half-year Report are attached as Appendix 1 to this release. The Finnish language versions of the Tender Offer Document and the Supplement Document will be available from 26 August 2022 onwards online at https://investors.avidlyagency.com/adelis. The English language translations of the Tender Offer Document and the Supplement Document will be available from 26 August 2022 onwards online at https://investors.avidlyagency.com/en/adelis/. In the event of any discrepancy between the two language versions of the Supplement Document, the Finnish language version shall prevail. Investor Relations contacts: Adelis Adalbjörn Stefansson Investor Relations Adelis Equity Partners adalbjorn.stefansson@adelisequity.com +46 (0) 8 525 200 00 Avidly Jesse Maula CEO Avidly jesse.maula@avidlyagency.com +358 (0) 40 548 0248 Certified Adviser: Oaklins Merasco Ltd, tel. +358 (0) 9 612 9670 Media enquiries: Adelis Heidi Paro Miltton Ltd heidi.paro@miltton.fi +358 (0) 44 553 8729 Avidly Joakim Fagerbakk (in English) Chair of the Board of Directors Avidly joakim.fagerbakk@avidlyagency.com +47 (0) 464 28 133 Adelis in brief Adelis is a growth partner for well-positioned, Nordic companies. Adelis partners with management and/or owners to build businesses in growth segments and with strong market positions. Since raising its first fund in 2013, Adelis has been one of the most active investors in the Nordic middle-market, making 34 platform investments and more than 150 add-on acquisitions. Adelis today manages approximately EUR 2 billion in capital. Avidly in brief Avidly is a leading Nordic-based marketing technology (MarTech) service provider with its shares trading on Nasdaq First North Helsinki. In Avidly's MarTech offering, customer experience, data and technology are closely entwined into its impact-driven growth strategy. Avidly partners with organizations of all sizes, from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies and is committed to creating solutions that help companies to grow. Avidly has a team of approximately 280 MarTech professionals in 18 locations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, the UK and Canada. 