Content Guru today announced that it has been listed in the Challengers quadrant of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS)1, which displays the recognized providers of cloud contact center technology across the globe.

Gartner, Inc. delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. The assessment was made following Gartner's rigorous analysis based on Content Guru's Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

In the 17 years since Content Guru launched its multi-award-winning CCaaS solution, storm CONTACT, Content Guru has established itself as the world's most trusted provider of high-scale, mission-critical cloud contact centers. storm powers customer engagement for large enterprises across all major sectors, including financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, utilities and government.

Sean Taylor, CEO of Content Guru, commented: "We are pleased to be listed in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS). The post-COVID economy has been a huge catalyst for organizations adopting cloud technology, and we are honored to be recognized amongst the fierce competition."

"We have continued our strong growth and maintain our mission to become a $1 billion+ business. The CCaaS marketplace will mutate over the coming years into next-generation customer experience (CX) that leverages omnichannel and data aggregation, i.e. "omni-data". There are so many exciting things to work on as we continue to innovate in areas such as AI-driven automation, digital and video channels, customer data platform functionality, and the use of data from Internet of Things devices.

1[Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Drew Kraus, Steve Blood, Pri Rathnayake, Pankil Sheth, 22 August 2022.]

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Content Guru

A leader in cloud communications technology, Content Guru provides mission-critical Customer Engagement and Experience solutions to hundreds of large organizations across the globe.

Content Guru's cloud-native omnichannel engagement solution, storm, offers virtually limitless scalability, unmatched integration capabilities and industry-leading AI. Content Guru ensures contact centers and customer engagement hubs meet the needs of every customer, seamlessly. storm is used by public and private sector organizations across Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pac, in markets ranging from finance and healthcare through to government and utilities. Customers relying on storm for mission-critical services include Rakuten, NHS England, Serco and Sodexo.

