NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Norsk Hydro (214/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Norsk Hydro ASA
(Norsk Hydro) published on August 26, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro has proposed that the Extraordinary
General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for September 20, 2022, approves an
extraordinary dividend of NOK 1.45 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is
September 21, 2022. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and
gross return forwards/futures in Norsk Hydro (NHY, NHYN). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1086676
